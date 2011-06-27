Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,485
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|234.0/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|414 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|leather/suede
|yes
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|Measurements
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3810 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P255/40R V tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
