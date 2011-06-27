Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible Consumer Reviews
MY ORIGINAL 2006 XLR-V NOTHING YET BETTER
Repairs though very few are expensive. Body parts will be more rare and expensive as the car ages. You will absolutely love it forever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
The most spectular car I have owned
I have had 4 Corvette's before this car. When I was looking for something new and fun, Of course I looked at the C6 Vette's but I liked the interior and exterior color combos they both offered. I prefer this color of the infared and Shale color combo over any the Corvette had to offer. Plus this car rides great. With it's weight distribution of 50/50, I have not broken the rear end loose once driving the Ca. Sierra roads. Just a wonderful car. Very much a hear turner everywhere I go.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great Sleeper
I traded a 2005 Honda S2000 for this car - WOW! This is a car that I never believed that an US car company would build, let alone Cadillac. Its handling is up there with the top line BMW and Mercedes. Its gas mileage is 20-22 mpg. This is a very nice ride.
Love the XLR-V
The performance and ride are excellent. You won't be disappointed. This car deliviers on its promise.
Truly Grace
Owning and driving this vehicle has been a dream come true. It has performance, handling, comfort and style. I constantly receive compliments on it. Cadillac has done a fine job with this vehicle. My Son can say, "This is my father's Cadillac.' Smile, and have a blessed day.
Sponsored cars related to the XLR-V
Related Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner