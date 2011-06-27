  1. Home
Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
11 reviews
MY ORIGINAL 2006 XLR-V NOTHING YET BETTER

Peter Prowalny, 01/20/2018
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
Repairs though very few are expensive. Body parts will be more rare and expensive as the car ages. You will absolutely love it forever.

The most spectular car I have owned

bruce4ahome, 06/04/2018
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
I have had 4 Corvette's before this car. When I was looking for something new and fun, Of course I looked at the C6 Vette's but I liked the interior and exterior color combos they both offered. I prefer this color of the infared and Shale color combo over any the Corvette had to offer. Plus this car rides great. With it's weight distribution of 50/50, I have not broken the rear end loose once driving the Ca. Sierra roads. Just a wonderful car. Very much a hear turner everywhere I go.

Great Sleeper

Old Sarge, 12/23/2006
I traded a 2005 Honda S2000 for this car - WOW! This is a car that I never believed that an US car company would build, let alone Cadillac. Its handling is up there with the top line BMW and Mercedes. Its gas mileage is 20-22 mpg. This is a very nice ride.

Love the XLR-V

Go Man, 04/30/2006
The performance and ride are excellent. You won't be disappointed. This car deliviers on its promise.

Truly Grace

Samuel, 11/28/2006
Owning and driving this vehicle has been a dream come true. It has performance, handling, comfort and style. I constantly receive compliments on it. Cadillac has done a fine job with this vehicle. My Son can say, "This is my father's Cadillac.' Smile, and have a blessed day.

