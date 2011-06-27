Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
The Gentleman, 07/21/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
This is the ultimate sleeper performance sedan. I did add "supercharged" to both sides of the hood cowl. At speed it seems to get smoother. It does so many things well that it is hard to fault the car. I get better mileage than the sticker, 21 MPG at 75 MPH. Simply going for a drive will make you smile.
Smokin' Deal
Steve1345, 05/12/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
So I'm looking for an STS and find the V for 62k, new, 26 miles on it. After a 2000 7 Series and and an '05 A8L I thought I'd go American. Fast, quiet, steady at speed but the rides a bit jiggly on the OEM run flats...will swap for the Pilot A/S Plus. Very nice car at a great price
