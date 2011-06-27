  1. Home
Used 2008 Cadillac STS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 STS-V
Beautiful Automobile

GTT, 12/23/2008
Bought the STS V the first week of December and have taken a couple of 300 mile trips in it. It's very comfortable, powerful and a real pleasure to drive. Positive handling and extremely smooth on the highway. You forget you're driving a big Caddy and think you're in a very fast sports car.

First time Cadillac owner

kevin, 09/13/2007
First Cadillac owned. Former buyer of MBZ and BMW's. This STS-V is better than the Euro's at much less cost.

Tier Noize

Coronajp, 02/07/2009
If you are purchasing a STS- V Check out the tire noize, almost 95 dbs. on a concrete freeway, hard to talk to a passanger or hear the radio at 65 mph, I took the runflats off and now it is a pleasure to drive.. Negociate a spair from the dealer and regular preformace tiers BEFORE you purchase. I put on Toyo tiers, no trade in they have a back room full of Perelli run flats that been taken off... GM said toooo bad so sad...I should haven test drove on the freeway.

Love My STS-V

Linda Williams, 11/09/2016
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
I have owned my Cadillac STS-V since it was new. It is the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. Every time I drive it, I am amazed by its performance and luxury features. People often remark on how attractive the car is.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
