  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac SRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Cadillac SRX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,995
See SRX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,595
See SRX Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1716
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.280/380 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Torque252 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm315 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6500 rpm320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
7 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
leatheryesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.4302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Exterior Colors
  • Red Line
  • Cashmere
  • Silver Smoke
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
  • White Diamond
  • Silver Green
  • Light Platinum
  • Moonstone
  • Cashmere
  • Silver Smoke
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
  • White Diamond
  • Silver Green
  • Light Platinum
  • Moonstone
  • Red Line
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
  • Light Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
P255/60R H tiresyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
P255/55R V tiresnoyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Starting MSRP
$46,595
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SRX InventorySee SRX Inventory

Related Used 2004 Cadillac SRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles