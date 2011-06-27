Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews

GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY !!! donbilly , 12/08/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have the 2004 cadillac sls and the car has giving me nothing but great service and even when there is a few times that the abs , brake and traction control light comes on.... the car has never fail to performe. This is a real plasure driving soecially in the highways gas economy is awesome and response on the engine is truly amaizing Report Abuse

powerful lux gilla , 08/02/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful In July i bought a 2003 sls for my wife. This is the third cadilac that we have owned and i am still not disapointed. THe interior is wonderful and an upgrade from the last car i had ('96). The engine is still peppy and powerful as ever. I love that such a powerful engine comes standard. The reliability of this car is great also. The only problem is that once it hits 100,000 miles it gets the real problems. Up till then i love it. Report Abuse

A Used Car Bargain Chuck W , 12/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drove a 1998 SLS for six years. When it came time to replace it, I found that this last year model was selling at a bargain basement (think low level Hyundai Elantra) price. I am going on two years with it and the only problem I have had was a wind leak in the windshield which the Cadillac dealer fixed under factory warranty. It gets 26-28 MPG on the highway and about 20 around town. I use Pennzoil Synthetic oil and only change it when the onboard computer says to...around every 10,000 miles. I do not have to add oil between changes. It's not as quiet and cushy as my wife;s 2006 DTS, but neither is anything else I've ever driven. Report Abuse

Terrific car and a great value too JZAG , 03/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful First time Cadillac owner. It's a wonderful car. Quiet, smooth ride, and looks great. Power is smooth and ample. Electronics work really well. And I got it for substantially less than Edmund's TMV. If you're looking for a great car that's a much better value than many European cars, take a look at a Seville, especially if you're like me a drive cars a long time. You won't be disappointed. Report Abuse