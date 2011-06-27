Used 1998 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews

1998 Cadillac Seville STS Swift98 , 06/10/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Best automobile I've ever owned, wouldn't want anything else, great power, very confortable, has all the options you need, great stereo system, heated front and rear seats, love everything about this car Report Abuse

98 Seville SLS Mr. Bean , 11/20/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased this vehicle used in 2000. We have had to replace the drivers seat heater (the whole cushion)that was warrantied. One electric window motor; warrantied. Oil changes are more than normal; the Northstar V8 holds about 9 quarts of oil. Great comfort and conveniences but an expensive vehicle overall to maintain. Report Abuse

Looks good but u should pass John , 02/04/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just three weeks into buying I started getting "check coolant level" I thought no biggie. I put some in but after a few weeks boom same problem again. Went online and seen Head gasket leaking was a common problem. I heard it's expensive. Still putting coolant in it. Now it says "servise suspension" tired of car. In process of selling it or trade in. Only had car for 11 months now. Report Abuse

Cadillac Rules ! cdiamond2@socal.rr , 01/20/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This 98 STS is the best. Got all the options. Had to look hard for the wood steering wheel and 4 heated seats. I get outstanding MPG on the highway or hot rod V-8 power. Love the Diamond/white paint and comfy interior. Have other fast cars but this one rocks !!! Report Abuse