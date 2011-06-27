Used 1998 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$4,995
1998 Cadillac Seville STS79,693 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
1998 White Diamond Cadillac Seville 4-Speed Automatic, Neutral Shale Leather. 4-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac Seville STS with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5495WU920914
Stock: 13126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,800
1997 Cadillac Seville STS161,580 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Seville STS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5297VU822873
Stock: 822873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
1997 Cadillac Seville SLS37,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Wholesalers of Hooksett - Hooksett / New Hampshire
Amazing great shape and low miles on this 1997 Cadillac. Someone really took care of this and it shows. For the price, you'd be hard pressed to find a better one this year. This is one of our consignment cars where we help someone sell their vehicle(or camper, boat etc. etc.). It costs you zero and gives you many advantages. With our great website, you reach a huge amount of potential customers. Also, we can take in trades, which most people don't want to do, and we offer financing and have a full service department. *Special Internet Price includes all dealer discounts and incentives. This discount is for regular financing and cash deals only. Full G loans do not qualify for this discount.*
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS52Y2VU807688
Stock: C-1964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,400
1999 Cadillac Seville SLS110,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee**
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS54Y6XU936274
Stock: T1175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $4,900
1999 Cadillac Seville SLS41,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Buick GMC - Waterloo / Iowa
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Neutral Shale Leather. Sable Black 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 17/26 City/Highway MPG You're always welcome in our Community!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS54Y9XU942361
Stock: P1050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- New Listing$4,900
1997 Cadillac Seville STS52,792 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mtn View Nissan - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 1997 Cadillac Seville STS in Shale Metallic over Neutral Shale. Value Package. 4-Speed Automatic and Neutral Shale Leather. Clean CARFAX.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Seville STS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5298VU844817
Stock: 58993Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2000 Cadillac Seville STS117,411 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2000 Cadillac Seville 4dr 4dr Touring Sedan STS features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Seville STS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5496YU230141
Stock: EYC-230141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $4,500
2000 Cadillac Seville STS139,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONE OWNER TRADE!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! POWER SUNROOF!! POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY!! BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM!! HEATED REAR SEATS!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! White Diamond 2000 Cadillac Seville STS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp Aluminum Wheels*, Heated Seats*, Leather Seats*, Sunroof/Moonroof*, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Oatmeal w/Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 17/28 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Seville STS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5499YU144032
Stock: B15223B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Price Drop$2,410
1995 Cadillac Seville SLS151,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
4.6L V8 16V SOHC FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS52Y6SU803008
Stock: 64670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,997
2001 Cadillac Seville SLS173,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bronzemist 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp 16' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLS Premium Luxury Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS54Y61U265888
Stock: P24131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,457
1994 Cadillac Seville STS158,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
4-Speed Automatic and Leather. Fuel economy gets a sincere boost. Say goodbye to the gas-guzzler. There is no better time than now to buy this good-looking 1994 Cadillac Seville. Let's get down to brass tacks, this Seville is truly a simply outstanding buy. PERIOD. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 1994 Cadillac Seville STS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY5293RU838445
Stock: 38445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2002 Cadillac Seville SLS72,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Cadillac Seville 4dr 4dr Luxury Sedan SLS features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2002 Cadillac Seville SLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KS54Y22U121210
Stock: WYC-121210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $4,000
2003 Cadillac Seville STS105,431 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> For all the details on this vehicle call me Jodie Longie 7013514910. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The Cadillac Seville is a great vehicle for families. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the Cadillac Seville perfect for the long summer road trips. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this vehicle won't let you down.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Seville STS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY54963U131683
Stock: M4K391X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,995
2003 Cadillac Seville STS55,622 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Watson Chevrolet - Tucson / Arizona
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Tan Leather, Bose ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Memory Package, Navigation System. 2003 Cadillac Seville STS STS 18/27 City/Highway MPG
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Seville STS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
VIN: 1G6KY54943U248274
Stock: 06411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020