Used 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rod , 07/08/2017 4dr Sedan

This Fleetwood is the 70th car I've owned in my life, and the 2nd Fleetwood (the previous one was a 1994). I have never owned a car newer than the 1972 model year until I broke the streak with a 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora in 2006. Since that car I have only owned 1994-2001 GM cars (3 more 98-99 Auroras, 94-96 Roadmasters, a 2001 Eldorado ETC, 1996 Cadillac DeVille etc.). Before then I have owned 1956-1966 Ford Thunderbirds, Ford Falcons, Fairlanes, Galaxies, and a couple of Mustangs. I have owned a few slant-6 Dodge Darts and Plymouth Valiants. Around 1989 or so, I FINALLY woke up and switch exclusively to GM! I have owned 1963-197s Buick Rivieras And Skylarks/GS. And I have owned other 1962-1972 Buicks, a Pontiac or two, and a few nice 1971-72 Chevelle Malibu's. I tell you all that to say this: The 1994-96 Buick Roadmasters and Cadillac Fleetwoods are the best over-all cars I have ever owned. This particular Fleetwood has the trailer towing package which includes a 3:42 gear, stronger transmission, harder body to frame bushings, stiffer springs, larger anti-sway bars, and heavy duty cooling, including transmission fluid and engine oil cooling. (One of my 1994 Buick Roadmasters also is a towing model). Oddly enough, even the normal Fleetwoods have a stiffer suspension than her Buick Roadmaster and Chevy Caprice sisters. You'd think the Chevy would rank the stiffest and the Cadillac the softest, but no. On top of that I put Monroe Severe Duty shocks in the front and Monroe coil-over shocks in the back of all my 1994-1996 GM B/D bodied cars. Actually I stiffen the suspension on all my cars for decades now. Okay on with the 1996 Fleetwood. IT IS FAST, smooth, quiet, comfortable and I would call it a touring sedan. Not quite as fast as my 2001 Eldorado ETC, but a much firmer and sure ride and handling. With the 3:42 gear I get about the same gas mileage doing 80mph on the freeway or around town--17-20 mpg. The original price for the Fleetwood Brougham is around $8-12,000 more than the Roadmaster Limited. With that you get a quieter car, better suspension, traction control, easier to use seat belts, (they retract at both ends, the Roadmaster has a stationary anchor on one end, making you "feed" the seatbelt back to its stored position, a PITA) and one of my favorite options that is missing on the Roadmasters-Retained Accessory Power. The door panels and other interior parts are more substantial and do not squeak or rattle like the Roadmaster's do. The gauges on either car is lacking, but more so on the Fleetwood. (The 1991-1993 Roadmasters had the best gauge package, but not the LT-1 engine). The HAVC controls on the Roadmasters are more versatile than on the Fleetwoods, so I always replace my HAVC controls on my Fleetwoods with Roadmaster controls. A bit of modification for mounting is needed, so it is not a simple swap, but the effort is WORTH it if you like to have full manual control of your fan speeds. Basically the Fleetwood with the towing package compares to the 1994-96 Impala SS or Caprice Police Car in many ways. And it is much more RARE. Plus you get that extra bit of luxury and comfort reserved for Cadillacs!