Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan Consumer Reviews
Still a great old car
These front-wheel-drive Fleetwoods are great cars. I bought mine used four years ago and it now shows 178,000 miles on the odometer, with another 100,000 to go without question. It's comfortable, reasonably good on gas (around 21 mpg combined city/highway) and because it's front- wheel-drive it is great in the winter. If you're shopping for one in the 'rust- belt', be sure to look closely for hidden rust; a common problem on these (in the trunk, lift up the carpet covering the wheel housing, under the hood, look to the inner fender area with a flashlight). They are going cheap lately and are a decent "grocery- getter." One can be had for around $1,000 (don't let high mileage scare you off...I've seen them with 300,000 miles on them)
My new car - 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood
I have owned his car for 1 1/2 months - Since June 12/02, and it is a joy to drive. It only gets about 20 miles o the gallon but the comfort and excellence of the car warrants this expense.
Big boy and new baby
We have 3 kids and are expecting a 4th. I previously drove a 97 Corolla which was a great little car, but if all five of us wanted to go for a ride it could not happened. We are having a new baby and I dropoff and pick up the kids, so with Big boy we can all take a ride. The car floats instead of rolls on the road, acceloration from a stand still is great, it response well to braking, too. With all the cool gadgets, ie rear light vanity mirrors,arm rest and heat vents, powered from seats and that good ole american factory stereo I am happy!
