2021 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,635*
Total Cash Price
$83,662
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$113,836*
Total Cash Price
$106,251
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$113,836*
Total Cash Price
$106,251
Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,599*
Total Cash Price
$92,028
Sport Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,220*
Total Cash Price
$87,008
Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$126,385*
Total Cash Price
$117,963
Sport Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$131,763*
Total Cash Price
$122,983
Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$128,178*
Total Cash Price
$119,637
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,599*
Total Cash Price
$92,028
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$120,111*
Total Cash Price
$112,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,137
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$5,892
|Maintenance
|$566
|$849
|$867
|$2,281
|$1,377
|$5,940
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$790
|$1,215
|$2,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,387
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,571
|Financing
|$4,499
|$3,619
|$2,678
|$1,676
|$606
|$13,078
|Depreciation
|$26,113
|$5,655
|$4,618
|$5,175
|$4,522
|$46,083
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,125
|$13,841
|$11,997
|$13,875
|$11,797
|$89,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$1,547
|$1,601
|$7,483
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,078
|$1,101
|$2,897
|$1,749
|$7,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$1,543
|$2,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,301
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,535
|Financing
|$5,714
|$4,596
|$3,401
|$2,129
|$770
|$16,609
|Depreciation
|$33,164
|$7,182
|$5,865
|$6,572
|$5,743
|$58,525
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,419
|$17,578
|$15,236
|$17,621
|$14,982
|$113,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$1,547
|$1,601
|$7,483
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,078
|$1,101
|$2,897
|$1,749
|$7,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$1,543
|$2,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,301
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,535
|Financing
|$5,714
|$4,596
|$3,401
|$2,129
|$770
|$16,609
|Depreciation
|$33,164
|$7,182
|$5,865
|$6,572
|$5,743
|$58,525
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,419
|$17,578
|$15,236
|$17,621
|$14,982
|$113,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,209
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$1,387
|$6,481
|Maintenance
|$623
|$934
|$954
|$2,509
|$1,515
|$6,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$869
|$1,337
|$2,206
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,726
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,928
|Financing
|$4,949
|$3,981
|$2,946
|$1,844
|$667
|$14,386
|Depreciation
|$28,724
|$6,221
|$5,080
|$5,693
|$4,974
|$50,691
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,938
|$15,225
|$13,197
|$15,263
|$12,977
|$98,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Sport Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,182
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,311
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$589
|$883
|$902
|$2,372
|$1,432
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$822
|$1,264
|$2,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,522
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,714
|Financing
|$4,679
|$3,764
|$2,785
|$1,743
|$630
|$13,601
|Depreciation
|$27,158
|$5,881
|$4,803
|$5,382
|$4,703
|$47,926
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,650
|$14,395
|$12,477
|$14,430
|$12,269
|$93,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,550
|$1,603
|$1,660
|$1,717
|$1,778
|$8,308
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,197
|$1,222
|$3,216
|$1,942
|$8,375
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,114
|$1,713
|$2,827
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,776
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,035
|Financing
|$6,344
|$5,103
|$3,776
|$2,363
|$854
|$18,440
|Depreciation
|$36,819
|$7,974
|$6,511
|$7,297
|$6,376
|$64,977
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$53,756
|$19,516
|$16,916
|$19,564
|$16,634
|$126,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Sport Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,616
|$1,671
|$1,730
|$1,790
|$1,854
|$8,661
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,248
|$1,274
|$3,353
|$2,024
|$8,732
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,161
|$1,786
|$2,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,979
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,249
|Financing
|$6,614
|$5,320
|$3,937
|$2,464
|$891
|$19,225
|Depreciation
|$38,386
|$8,313
|$6,788
|$7,607
|$6,647
|$67,742
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$56,044
|$20,346
|$17,636
|$20,396
|$17,342
|$131,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,572
|$1,626
|$1,683
|$1,742
|$1,803
|$8,426
|Maintenance
|$809
|$1,214
|$1,240
|$3,262
|$1,969
|$8,494
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,130
|$1,737
|$2,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,843
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,107
|Financing
|$6,434
|$5,175
|$3,830
|$2,397
|$867
|$18,702
|Depreciation
|$37,342
|$8,087
|$6,604
|$7,400
|$6,466
|$65,899
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,519
|$19,793
|$17,156
|$19,841
|$16,870
|$128,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,209
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$1,387
|$6,481
|Maintenance
|$623
|$934
|$954
|$2,509
|$1,515
|$6,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$869
|$1,337
|$2,206
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,726
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,928
|Financing
|$4,949
|$3,981
|$2,946
|$1,844
|$667
|$14,386
|Depreciation
|$28,724
|$6,221
|$5,080
|$5,693
|$4,974
|$50,691
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,938
|$15,225
|$13,197
|$15,263
|$12,977
|$98,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,473
|$1,524
|$1,577
|$1,632
|$1,690
|$7,895
|Maintenance
|$758
|$1,138
|$1,162
|$3,057
|$1,845
|$7,960
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,059
|$1,628
|$2,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,539
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,785
|Financing
|$6,029
|$4,849
|$3,589
|$2,246
|$812
|$17,525
|Depreciation
|$34,991
|$7,578
|$6,188
|$6,935
|$6,059
|$61,751
|Fuel
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,499
|$3,603
|$3,712
|$17,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$51,088
|$18,547
|$16,076
|$18,593
|$15,808
|$120,111
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2021 Escalade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
