Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Escalade
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260/364 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5560 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White
  • InfraRed
  • Sable Black
  • Silver Sand
  • White Diamond
  • Green Envy
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
