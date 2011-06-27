Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD

Transporter, 12/28/2004
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I gave up my BMW 740is which is a great car, but my 2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD is a blast to drive, powerful, rugged, safe, and has great road vision. I'm impressed with the fuel mileage. Don't get me wrong, this is no Honda, but to think I can haul 7-8 people at 17-18 MPG on the freeway, which is not to bad.

Still Solid and Going Strong

EasternHorseman, 01/11/2007
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I purchased my '02 Escalade as a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle in 2003. This is the best "car" I've ever owned. It is still solid with minor wear and tear after 106,000 miles. It is an SUV with the handling and comfort of a "car". Even when hauling two horses in a trailer, this baby feels safe to me. I probably will drive it another 100,000 miles as I don't feel like I am taking a chance that the newer models can out do this one. Nice work on this 2002 model.

I love my Caddy

MsJayBird, 04/28/2004
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I Love this vehicle! It's fun to drive! I drive 30,000 miles a year, my Escalade makes it enjoyable. It's a smooth drive and a beautiful SUV. I live in California and we're in the mountains in the winter (lot's of snow!) and desert (temperatures range in the 100's constantly) in the summer. My Cadillac always performs no matter where I'm at!

Outstand Lux SUV

mark cicacci, 08/26/2004
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Gotta say this is one heckuva vehicle. Nothing beats the Escalade for moving the family around. Room for kids and dogs plus suitcases. Looks and drives outstanding!

2002 Cadillac Escalade

Steve Olsen, 02/06/2005
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I had 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe which was great, but this Cadillac Escalade has so much more power, better handling and a really nice sounding stereo. I also love the on-board computer, higher qaulity leather seats, tilting 2nd row seats, and finally with this big boy sporting a big Cadillac emblem so no one will mistake this ride for just another SUV...

