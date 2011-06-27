  1. Home
Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Escalade EXT
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent

Richard, 08/04/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Overall very pleased. I do a lot of highway and city driving, and the the EXT belies its body-on frame truck body as it is a dream on the highway and is more then manageable in the city. Tow and 9500 Pound trailer and the engine never strains at all, it's very easy to forget you're towing anything.

