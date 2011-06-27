  1. Home
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

3.0
3 reviews
Complete Garbage

Claudette Kolbaska, 04/28/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
We purchased this truck on 12/2/19 and it's been at the dealer 3 times for weeks at a time for the same issue. This truck has been a lemon with electrical issues from the day we purchased. Unfortunately we will never recommend or purchase another Cadillac ever again.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Super luxury monster

Chris Thomas, 05/11/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
You really can’t find a better option at this size. All electric everything. Every comfort imaginable for driver and guests.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Luxury doesn’t meet practically

Sammy , 08/23/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Nice smooth car but not well thought out. A Toyota minivan much more thought out in interior space and cargo capacity

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
