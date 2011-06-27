2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

Claudette Kolbaska , 04/28/2020 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We purchased this truck on 12/2/19 and it's been at the dealer 3 times for weeks at a time for the same issue. This truck has been a lemon with electrical issues from the day we purchased. Unfortunately we will never recommend or purchase another Cadillac ever again.