2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

Complete Garbage
Claudette Kolbaska, 04/28/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
We purchased this truck on 12/2/19 and it's been at the dealer 3 times for weeks at a time for the same issue. This truck has been a lemon with electrical issues from the day we purchased. Unfortunately we will never recommend or purchase another Cadillac ever again.
Super luxury monster
Chris Thomas, 05/11/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
You really can’t find a better option at this size. All electric everything. Every comfort imaginable for driver and guests.
Luxury doesn’t meet practically
Sammy , 08/23/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Nice smooth car but not well thought out. A Toyota minivan much more thought out in interior space and cargo capacity
