Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews

5.0
Top Notch SUV on the market

JMA55, 07/15/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned several Escalades over the years...this one has given me ZERO issues or problems whatsoever...nada, zip, nothing. It runs and handles like a much smaller vehicle... Cadillac did a superb job on this particular vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Initial Quality Problems

JJB, 09/14/2010
Formerly an OEM Plt Mgr & Tier 1 Auto Engr & OEM Supplr for 36 years now retired. It's embarrassing after paying $80K for a 2010 Escalade Plat to have a w/shield wiper chatter prob. rt out of box. After 4 dealer attempts & conversations with GM Tech Center engrs can't fix and gave up. Wiper chatter happens only during rain & not while using washer fluid. I developed a test to simulate rain with garden hose gently sprinkling because the local dealer service could not duplicate. Once tried they saw my wipers chatter along with all of the Escalades on dealer lot. Tried all versions of a/mkt wipers. Asked for Engrs DFMEA RPN's for wiper chatter but will contact Esc Platform Mgr to put on notice.

Good SUV

Hofgee Rofgee, 06/06/2010
This is overall a very capable car. Excellent cargo capacity and third row room, which is very important with a family of 8 and three dogs, all of which fit fine. It is lacking a third row that folds flat, which is crucial in the class that its in. No one-touch windows either, which is annoying. The gl has this but not as roomy. Its a good car overall though.

Miss Wipers

Tom Smith, 06/06/2010
I previously owned a 08 Cadillac Escalade which had automatic wipers. It's very dumb to drop such a convenient feature.

The Best vehicle I've Ever Owned

JFS, 07/20/2010
This Caddy is IT! I've had Mercedes and Lexus that can't come close to providing the comfort and reliability that this vehicle can. It's quiet, roomy, and, for an SUV, relatively light on its feet. They will have to come up with something pretty spectacular to get me out of this one.

