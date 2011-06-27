Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$56,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,380
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341/465 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,380
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$56,380
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,380
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,380
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,380
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$56,380
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,380
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,380
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
$56,380
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5869 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1331 lbs.
Length221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$56,380
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • White Diamond
  • Silver Sand
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
$56,380
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,380
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,380
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
