Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

Bought Used Corey , 12/15/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased this SUV in Nov 07 with 80,000 mi. Looks great and engine runs smooth. I am disipointed that I had to rebuild the front diff at 82000 and replace the power steering at 85000. If this continues I will have to trade it in for newer. With 5 kids my choices are limited. My other SUV is a 97 Lexus LX450 with 165000 mi and I have not had to replace or fix anything major. I hope GM will step up the quality and build a truck that will last 200,000mi or I will go back to Toyota products once I don't need 7 seats plus storage. Report Abuse

I Love This Vehicle!!! Pizzaguy , 08/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The comfort, quality, reliability, and styling of this SUV are outstanding! I couldn't be happier!! Report Abuse

Really nice traveler bigtodd , 06/25/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this 2003 esv 1 month ago and we owned an 2000 excursion 4x4. We sold it to buy this what a great riding suv. The awd works great and we got an avg of 16.6 in stop and go traveling from va beach to north Carolina beaches.NOT BAD..we use to get 11 mpg The Int is so nice but I'm disappointed in the rear cargo area with all the plastic..could have done more... Report Abuse

Best car I ever had Vern Jordan , 02/21/2018 AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought it used about 3 yrs ago and I had to get repairs done but that's expected, it's 15 yrs old. I am quite happy with this car. Very durable A year later after original review,still very happy with the car. It's dependable. Just replaced fuel pump, pricey $800 range (8/23/19) but motor & transmission holding up very well. We do the necessary maintenance. Still very happy with the car 8/29/20 Still happy with car. Engine and transmission still run strong. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse