Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car Denver_g , 06/07/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 76k and its now up to 88k fuel economy is more forgiving than other cars if you drive it right was able to get 38Mpg on round trip from Quincy, IL to Springfield, IL, beautiful flawless metallic high gloss maroon with matching leather, great sound from digital tune radio 7 band EQ and tape, amazing power if anyone is thinking of buying a used mustang lets have a little competition to see which is faster and more comfortable. I feel horrible using this car for every day driving.

Supernatural webter , 04/25/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful When people ask how this car has treated me, I tell them that this car is special; it can do anything. Super comfortable inside, exceptional under the hood, beautiful on the outside. It has so much power, and being so low to the ground makes it seem like a sports car. In terms of reliability, this car is a great example of American quality. I bought it with 97K miles on it and put 15K the first year with no problems. Only one repair ever (water pump pulley), which apparently was done incorrectly the first time. The mileage isn't great, but can vary widely. I got up to 35 mpg on a trip to Vegas. I intend to drive this car until there's no more miles it can handle. I absolutely love this car.

Very easy to live with JayKinFL , 07/15/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Cadillac introduced an all-new front-drive Deville for 1985. The car received an extensive update for 1989, and another mild facelift in 1991. The 1993 model was the last year before the 1994 re-design. Acceleration is remarkable for a large front-drive vehicle, and the interior room is hard to beat. Drivers of all sizes should be able to find a way to get comfortable. The overall design has held up very well, and the '91 - '93 Deville still looks contemporary today. Composite front fenders have found themselves to be prone to cracking, and rust through on the A-pillar (particularly at the front-door hinges) is something to look for. Because of a long model run, used parts are plentiful.

Wow, what a car !! Barbara Rossetto , 03/20/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned my Cadillac Sedan de Ville for 14+ years and consider it the finest car I have ever owned. I have never had to perform anything but normal maintenance on this beautiful vehicle, have taken many major road trips in it in utmost comfort and safety, and enjoy it every day for normal in-town driving around Los Angeles. Always a pleasure to enter, its tasteful interior gives my passengers a sense of spacious comfort unmatched in any other car. I love this car today just as much as I did when I drove it out of Casa de Cadillac in 1994. Faithful oil changes, brake service, align, etc. and keep it forever! After 157K miles, still Five Star !