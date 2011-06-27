2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Roger , 07/19/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The Infotainment System (CUE) installed in the new 2019 CTS is defective from the factory and Cadillac doesn’t have any working replacements. The screen freezes when the inside of the car gets hot from parking outside. That means you can’t do anything requiring selections on the screen (configuring the vehicle preferences, setting up driver preferences, selecting Navigation, selecting Contacts or Phone, etc.). It also doesn’t recognize voice prompts to call contacts. The Audio Favorites you have stored are also unavailable.