The 2019 Cadillac CTS is the brand's midsize sedan. The trims range from luxury to sporty, with starting prices similar to those of competitors. But the CTS has more features and distinctive styling both inside and out. There are two versions of the CTS, too. Though both are sporty, the CTS, CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury trim levels are geared for luxury. The CTS V-Sport, on the other hand, skews toward sporty without crossing into the positively bonkers realm of the CTS-V. The CTS is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is an available option for those looking for additional traction. The standard wheels are 17 inches in diameter, although larger wheels are available as options. Other manufacturers tend to start their base vehicle without any luxury or technology equipment, relegating those features for more expensive trims. But Cadillac equips the CTS with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, a built-in 4G LTE data modem, remote start, wireless charging, and an 11-speaker Bose stereo system that features active noise cancellation. The CTS Luxury is equipped with an optional, larger 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp) plus heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a sunroof, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, LED ambient lighting, a split-folding rear seat, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. If ultimate car technology is your thing, the CTS Premium Luxury trim comes with the adjustable Magnetic Ride Control suspension, 360-degree surround vision to aid in parking and other close-quarters driving, a color head-up display, and automatic parking assist, in which a rearview image is displayed on the rearview mirror. And there's more luxury content — it comes with the same amenities as the CTS Luxury but adds three-zone climate control, larger 18-inch wheels, a power rear window sunshade, illuminated door handles and sills, and a 110-volt power outlet. Finally, the CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury have most of the equipment included with the CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury, but they gain a powerful twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine (420 hp). V-Sports are only available with rear-wheel drive, but they include performance features such as electronic limited-slip differential, the Magnetic Ride Control suspension (equipped with a Track mode), and 18-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer tires. If Cadillac's CTS is the right mix of sport and luxury for you, let Edmunds help you find and buy the perfect 2019 Cadillac CTS for you.

The 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CTS Sedan 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CTS Sedan.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CTS Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Base, Premium Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan and all available trim types : Base, Premium Luxury, Luxury, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

