Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Quite a nice surprise
I drive about 40k a year so i go through allot of cars. After leaving American cars for German due to my excessive mileage I am glad to be back. I have owned an A6 (too uncomfortable) and a 528i (too unreliable) and came back to GM. Couldn't be happier. The rebates and incentives that I got were amazing and I have to say its nice driving something that not everyone else has on the road (528i). Mine is Opulent Blue and I get the thumbs up all the time.
Nicely done by Cadillac
Performance is very impressive and the look is great. Handling is very good. Mileage average is 21.5 mpg measured over ten fill-ups. Rear window visibility a bit difficult and there is a paint blemish that should have been caught by quality control. Otherwise, the car's design and exterior fit and finish are good. Interior leather is well-fitted and the interior finish is excellent. Accent lighting is just right. Bose sound is excellent. Chose this car from among four in the class manufacturers I had narrowed it down to.
After 7 years I am still in love with this car!
I purchased this car in 2012 and it is the longest I have ever had a car. I have 109,817 miles on the car and have done nothing to it except regular maintenance. I have had everything from a Borgward to a Rolls Royce and I believe this is the best vehicle I have ever owned
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Audio System Atrocious
There are lots of things to love about the Cadillac. The incentives are what got me, the design, the handling, the power... However, ALL of that isn't worth the car for one reason and one reason only. The absolutely complete MESS of navigation and especially the phone system. 1) when you get a call, the number appears on the DASH but the CONNECT button is on the NAV SCREEN and it pops up MAYBE 25% of the time. The audio voice will instruct you to hit a button, but when you do... nothing happens and you will lose calls ALL THE TIME. It CANNOT put your iphone contact list into its system (are you kidding?) and the "hands free calling" is worse than the Prius (which was horrific).
Nice ride
I've had mine for about a year now. It is AWD Performance package and has the FE3 suspension and 19 inch wheels. While the handling is great with this package, the tires are a bit noisy. The 3.6 is well worth the price premium. The engine really pulls strong in upper ranges. Love the audio system that came with this package. Slightly disappointed with gas mileage, averaging about 19.5 in mixed driving. All highway trip managed to get about 25. CTS still seems pretty popular with older crowds, so be prepared for comments if you are younger and driving one of these.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Related Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner