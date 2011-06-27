  1. Home
Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(59%)4(17%)3(12%)2(5%)1(7%)
4.2
17 reviews
Quite a nice surprise

big_g, 10/01/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I drive about 40k a year so i go through allot of cars. After leaving American cars for German due to my excessive mileage I am glad to be back. I have owned an A6 (too uncomfortable) and a 528i (too unreliable) and came back to GM. Couldn't be happier. The rebates and incentives that I got were amazing and I have to say its nice driving something that not everyone else has on the road (528i). Mine is Opulent Blue and I get the thumbs up all the time.

Nicely done by Cadillac

rodrigo2, 09/25/2013
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Performance is very impressive and the look is great. Handling is very good. Mileage average is 21.5 mpg measured over ten fill-ups. Rear window visibility a bit difficult and there is a paint blemish that should have been caught by quality control. Otherwise, the car's design and exterior fit and finish are good. Interior leather is well-fitted and the interior finish is excellent. Accent lighting is just right. Bose sound is excellent. Chose this car from among four in the class manufacturers I had narrowed it down to.

After 7 years I am still in love with this car!

Raymond D. Royall, 02/04/2019
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in 2012 and it is the longest I have ever had a car. I have 109,817 miles on the car and have done nothing to it except regular maintenance. I have had everything from a Borgward to a Rolls Royce and I believe this is the best vehicle I have ever owned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Audio System Atrocious

bgk99, 08/03/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

There are lots of things to love about the Cadillac. The incentives are what got me, the design, the handling, the power... However, ALL of that isn't worth the car for one reason and one reason only. The absolutely complete MESS of navigation and especially the phone system. 1) when you get a call, the number appears on the DASH but the CONNECT button is on the NAV SCREEN and it pops up MAYBE 25% of the time. The audio voice will instruct you to hit a button, but when you do... nothing happens and you will lose calls ALL THE TIME. It CANNOT put your iphone contact list into its system (are you kidding?) and the "hands free calling" is worse than the Prius (which was horrific).

Nice ride

rallye350, 02/09/2013
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had mine for about a year now. It is AWD Performance package and has the FE3 suspension and 19 inch wheels. While the handling is great with this package, the tires are a bit noisy. The 3.6 is well worth the price premium. The engine really pulls strong in upper ranges. Love the audio system that came with this package. Slightly disappointed with gas mileage, averaging about 19.5 in mixed driving. All highway trip managed to get about 25. CTS still seems pretty popular with older crowds, so be prepared for comments if you are younger and driving one of these.

Research Similar Vehicles