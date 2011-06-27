Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

To vette owners cpawaynek , 10/28/2010 33 of 58 people found this review helpful After owning vettes for almost 20 years I just put myself in a CTS V sedan. Absolutely fantastic automobile. Only complaint is the brake / gas make heal /toe difficult. Display on the nav screen is odd in that the digital clock does not display Handling is better than expected and the supercharger gives instant power no matter the RPM level. Report Abuse

CTS-V is class and power in a singl package Jayson D , 02/19/2017 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I Love this car. Classy, sexy and silly fast. The CTS-V sedan is a corvette dressed for a black tie event. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CTS V aearl , 09/20/2011 3 of 11 people found this review helpful when they built this car they had all the right ideas on performance and look, great looking car, when it works ! bought the car new last October, so far with 50,000 km on the odometer, they changed the supercharger 1 month ago, 2 weeks ago, they had to oder new chims for the differential( recall ) and today they tell me they need to change the transmission. they also wanted 700.00 for the front brake pads ( thats just for the parts ) and 300.00 for the rear. all in all, givin the price, i expected more reliabilty ! Report Abuse