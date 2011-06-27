  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  5. Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 CTS-V Coupe
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all CTS-V Coupes for sale
List Price Estimate
$33,261 - $42,566
Used CTS-V Coupe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

CTS V coupe

Raul S., 08/06/2019
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

To me, it is a great vehicle! It's got power to boot and the comfort that Cadillac is known for. I've driven 4 of its competitors and none awed me and or put a smile on my face the way the CTS V does! I drove the Benz, the Bimmer, the Audi and the Jaguar and only the Benz was the closest but then the cost becomes the second reason! You save so much money for the same effects or needs! I have a 14 CTS V coupe and I love it! Plans for upgrades are coming as it's an easy car to modify!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all CTS-V Coupes for sale

Related Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles