Used 1999 Cadillac Catera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Even in 2013 this car is fun! tannermn , 07/30/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is a beauty. For the price range, it was hands down a better deal than any other car researched. This car does not accelerate as fast as the newer models today but once you get above 50mph, it can hold its own with any car. Rides steady at the 70 mph mark and at 80 on the freeways with no problem. Great car for cross-country trips. Gas Mileage is good-decent. Nothing spectacular but better than most SUV's. If you get a good deal on this car, its definitely worth it! Report Abuse

Loved it.... JIm , 10/08/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Cat has reoccurring problems like all cars do. Mass Air Flow, Brake Sensors, etc but the '99 corrected MANY of the problems in comparison to the 97 and 98's. I purchased mine at 21K and had it over 120K miles and never did anything more than routine maintenance. It does go through tires though! Report Abuse

My Cadi-Tera TymeLess , 08/21/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved it ever since I bought it. I bought it at 96,000 miles. It started having problems after 2 months. The coolant light had been on, then it went off, then it started to leak, then the oil started to leak. It over heats. My radio doesnt work, it comes on and off when it wants. My check engine light has been on. Something about one of the o2 sensors. Its really fast, I love when the V6 kicks in. Especially in Sport mode. It has good handling, love the air condition. I love the sound when the radio does come on,(I dnt have the one with the Bose stereo, nor the cd player.) I love the Catera, but it needs improvement. I shoulve done more research b4 I bought it. I hope to trade it soon. Report Abuse

My First Cadilliac! 99Caddi.Girl , 01/24/2010 3 of 9 people found this review helpful I just love my 99 Catera Sport!!! It hugs the road and takes the turn just fine like a GM car should. The inside is luxury with the heated leather seats and easy to reach controls. I have no complaints so for except for the storage area upfront. Not enough room for cell phones or anyother stuff. And the cupholder really should be inside of a console. Being all said....I just love my new baby!!!! Report Abuse