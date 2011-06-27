Close

Low Cost Cars - Circleville / Ohio

Meet our great looking 2001 Cadillac Catera Sedan presented in Black. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 200hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive delivers up to 27mpg on the highway while showing off with bright wheels, chrome accents, and sleek stance. Inside our Catera, you will find luxury features you desire. Comfortable heated leather seating, a great audio system, and plenty of power accessories. Cadillac offers a long list of safety features you will appreciate, including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you have income we have options!!! WE HAVE OVER 20 LENDERS READY TO FIGHT FOR YOUR DEAL! RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL AVAILABLE! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE AND GET APPROVED TODAY! WWW.LOWCOSTCARSOH.COM

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Catera with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W06VR54R51R017926

Stock: LCC7048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

