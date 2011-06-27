  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 ATS Coupe
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower321 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Black Suede Shift Knobyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Chrome Sport Grilleyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Gross weight4451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Morello Red w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/35R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
