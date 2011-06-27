Used 1996 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight2941 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • White
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
