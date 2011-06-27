  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1995 Buick Skylark
  5. Used 1995 Buick Skylark Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Skylark
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale
List Price Estimate
$733 - $1,885
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's been a good ride

Paraglider, 01/04/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have enjoyed driving the Skylark Gran Sport for almost five years. Bought the car with 144000 miles and it now has 185000. I wouldn't be moving on to a new rig, but recently developed a drivetrain noise that sounds like expensive repairs will soon be here. However, I have really enjoyed driving the little Buick. It gets 26-28 mpg reliably, good performance, fun to whip thru the curves with it's "riding on rails" suspension. I have fixed a few things (alternator- water pump- radiator re-done) but overall it's been some good cheap driving. I like Buicks- great cars.

Report Abuse

Great Little Sporty Car

Paraglider, 09/23/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have been driving my 1995 Buick Skylark GS for about three years now. I purchased it the last time gas was three dollars a gallon as an inexpensive commuter car to use instead of driving my diesel pickup all the time. I could not be more pleased with this car! The Skylark is the second Buick I have owned. I find them well built, economical, and a good alternative to the imports. I get as good of gas mileage as many imports, with a much more powerful, nicer car to boot. It is a pretty red with dark gray exterior trim and black and gray leather/fabric interior. The exterior of the car looks sporty (for a Buick!) but dulls

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale

Related Used 1995 Buick Skylark Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles