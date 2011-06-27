Used 1995 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

Have enjoyed driving the Skylark Gran Sport for almost five years. Bought the car with 144000 miles and it now has 185000. I wouldn't be moving on to a new rig, but recently developed a drivetrain noise that sounds like expensive repairs will soon be here. However, I have really enjoyed driving the little Buick. It gets 26-28 mpg reliably, good performance, fun to whip thru the curves with it's "riding on rails" suspension. I have fixed a few things (alternator- water pump- radiator re-done) but overall it's been some good cheap driving. I like Buicks- great cars.

Paraglider , 09/23/2006

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have been driving my 1995 Buick Skylark GS for about three years now. I purchased it the last time gas was three dollars a gallon as an inexpensive commuter car to use instead of driving my diesel pickup all the time. I could not be more pleased with this car! The Skylark is the second Buick I have owned. I find them well built, economical, and a good alternative to the imports. I get as good of gas mileage as many imports, with a much more powerful, nicer car to boot. It is a pretty red with dark gray exterior trim and black and gray leather/fabric interior. The exterior of the car looks sporty (for a Buick!) but dulls