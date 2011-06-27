Used 1993 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

luvmycar , 09/27/2009

My dad bought this car in the late 90's as a family car. He sold it to me about 5 years ago and it is still going strong. It hugs the road like a teddy bear and I can drive it with confidence in any weather. In the 10 or so years we have had it the totaly repairs have cost less than $1500. My car has 210000k miles on it and the engine is still purring like a kitten. I don't look forward to replacing it because I don't think I will ever find a car more reliable.