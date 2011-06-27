  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Skylark I named BUCK

Rory, 09/07/2009
When I first got this car it ran good. I drove it from Independence IA to Waukesha WI for 2 years without a problem. I moved back to Iowa and I started to realize the waterpump was going out. Had that fixed plus 2 sensors replaced, 1 on the engine and 1 in the tranny. It ran fine for a year and a half. Now it runs bad. I've put a code reader on it and it pulls nothing. It just sits out back now.

SHRINE

WHITESAND, 06/12/2003
I HAVE ALWAYS PREFERRED GENERAL MOTORS VEHICLES AND THE 92 BUICK GRAN SPORT IS NO EXCEPTION. IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEPENDABLE, NORMAL MAINTENANCE IS REQUIRED. IT HAS FRONT WHEEL DRIVE AND IS VERY GOOD IN SNOW. IT HAS THE SPORTY LOOK OF A GM SPORTS CAR WITHOUT THE HIGH INSURANCE RATES. OVERALL, I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED WITH THIS VEHICLE.

review

ia, 01/14/2004
good car reliable and it is quite comfortable even though its a little ugly from the outside

