Used 2013 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is an under rated car richardpb , 04/19/2013 61 of 68 people found this review helpful After looking for several months, I finally decided to lease a 2013 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 2. Need HID headlights and the Premium 2 trim level was required. I researched and drove the Honda Accord Touring, Ford Fusion, Malibu 2LTZ, BMW 3 series, MB C 250, Kia Optima, and the Nissan Altima. The Buick Regal surpassed all of them in comfort, features, ride quality, build quality, handling, luxury, and especially quietness. A quiet comfortable car is paramount for me and the Buick Regal provides that at a reasonable price point. I am completely impressed with this car. Traded in my Cadillac DeVille, known for comfort and quiet, and have not regretted my decision. The Regal is great.

What a joy Grant , 05/24/2016 Premium 3 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I own the Buick Regal Premium III and enjoy driving the vehicle. The 2.0 Turbo provides power when you need it. I get 20 MPG around town and 30 Mpg on the highway. The handling is outstanding not like the old Buick;s that had the soft ride but handled like a brick. I have owned Buick's over the years and this 2013 Regal is so much nicer to drive. It has the feeling of a sports car I have owned both a Mustang and Camero and I prefer the Regal over both of them. The longer I drive the Regal the better I enjoy it. I posted this review almost a year ago about my Buick Regal and I appreciate the quality of the Regal more with each passing year. It has a style that makes it really standout when it is parked with other vehicles in the parking lot. The interior is great and the leather seats are just as nice as they were when it came from the factory. I have had leather in other cars and they wrinkled after only a couple of months, that is not the case with the Regal. There is so much more to like about the Regal that I could put in this review. Perhaps, I will expand my review if I get another opportunity. My Regal continues to perform at a high level. I plan to drive it for another year at which time I will purchase or lease another Buick. The longer i own my Buick the better I like it. It is a car that I don't get tired driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2013 Buick Regal 2.0 Turbo Mike Benninger , 02/24/2017 Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2013 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 1, with a sunroof and the chrome wheels for $16000.00 in January 2017. It had 5800 miles and was in showroom condition. We drove it to Florida and put over 3000 miles on it. I flogged it pretty hard going to Ft Myers, often exceeding 90 mph and rarely going under 80 mph. The car performed flawlessly. My overall mileage was 26.2 mpg according to the trip computer. On the way home I did one tank of gas without exceeding 72 mph and got 32.6 mpg. Very comfortable seats. Good performance. The ride was a little stiff but the handling was great. Lots of trunk space. The instrument lighting would sometimes stay in darkness mode making it very difficult to see the radio screen. The cup holder could not hold 2 large McDonalds cups next to each other without them leaning. I removed the cup holder liner and that helped, but it was still a problem. Like all cars now it takes awhile to understand all the electronic controls, but, compared to my wifes's Madza and a lot of my friends cars, it was relatively easy. I wish it had a backup camera, but, the backup alert system on the Premium 1 is pretty good. Beautiful car. A lot of car for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great looking car - nickle and dimer for repairs Mark , 03/12/2018 Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Loved the car when buying it. Love the quiet ride and smoothness on the road . Downside.... eats rear wheel hubs. 500.00 a pop when they go!! Had to change both rear hubs before 50k with normal driving. The a/c smells moldy. Took it back to Gm. They didn't fix it correctly. Went the cheapo route. evaporator needs full scrub down, they avoided that because i am sure its way involved and behind the dash. My friend has a 2014 lacrosse , same deal, sour smelling a/c and fought with the dealer on getting it fixed correctly. My 19 year old jeep smells better. Have had multiple problems with rotors wearing weird. Rubbing etc.... intake and exhaust solenoids out 2 times all before 60k. Front axle warped needed replacing. Fog light fell out , various rattles. I would not buy another. Seems like quality has slipped in the parts , this stuff should last longer. This thing is literally in the once a month. Trading it as soon as it comes back guess what its in shop again. Engine light on wow !! Timing chain gone at 80K - 960.00 repair !!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value