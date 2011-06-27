Used 2013 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews
This is an under rated car
After looking for several months, I finally decided to lease a 2013 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 2. Need HID headlights and the Premium 2 trim level was required. I researched and drove the Honda Accord Touring, Ford Fusion, Malibu 2LTZ, BMW 3 series, MB C 250, Kia Optima, and the Nissan Altima. The Buick Regal surpassed all of them in comfort, features, ride quality, build quality, handling, luxury, and especially quietness. A quiet comfortable car is paramount for me and the Buick Regal provides that at a reasonable price point. I am completely impressed with this car. Traded in my Cadillac DeVille, known for comfort and quiet, and have not regretted my decision. The Regal is great.
What a joy
I own the Buick Regal Premium III and enjoy driving the vehicle. The 2.0 Turbo provides power when you need it. I get 20 MPG around town and 30 Mpg on the highway. The handling is outstanding not like the old Buick;s that had the soft ride but handled like a brick. I have owned Buick's over the years and this 2013 Regal is so much nicer to drive. It has the feeling of a sports car I have owned both a Mustang and Camero and I prefer the Regal over both of them. The longer I drive the Regal the better I enjoy it. I posted this review almost a year ago about my Buick Regal and I appreciate the quality of the Regal more with each passing year. It has a style that makes it really standout when it is parked with other vehicles in the parking lot. The interior is great and the leather seats are just as nice as they were when it came from the factory. I have had leather in other cars and they wrinkled after only a couple of months, that is not the case with the Regal. There is so much more to like about the Regal that I could put in this review. Perhaps, I will expand my review if I get another opportunity. My Regal continues to perform at a high level. I plan to drive it for another year at which time I will purchase or lease another Buick. The longer i own my Buick the better I like it. It is a car that I don't get tired driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 Buick Regal 2.0 Turbo
I purchased a 2013 Buick Regal Turbo Premium 1, with a sunroof and the chrome wheels for $16000.00 in January 2017. It had 5800 miles and was in showroom condition. We drove it to Florida and put over 3000 miles on it. I flogged it pretty hard going to Ft Myers, often exceeding 90 mph and rarely going under 80 mph. The car performed flawlessly. My overall mileage was 26.2 mpg according to the trip computer. On the way home I did one tank of gas without exceeding 72 mph and got 32.6 mpg. Very comfortable seats. Good performance. The ride was a little stiff but the handling was great. Lots of trunk space. The instrument lighting would sometimes stay in darkness mode making it very difficult to see the radio screen. The cup holder could not hold 2 large McDonalds cups next to each other without them leaning. I removed the cup holder liner and that helped, but it was still a problem. Like all cars now it takes awhile to understand all the electronic controls, but, compared to my wifes's Madza and a lot of my friends cars, it was relatively easy. I wish it had a backup camera, but, the backup alert system on the Premium 1 is pretty good. Beautiful car. A lot of car for the money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great looking car - nickle and dimer for repairs
Loved the car when buying it. Love the quiet ride and smoothness on the road . Downside.... eats rear wheel hubs. 500.00 a pop when they go!! Had to change both rear hubs before 50k with normal driving. The a/c smells moldy. Took it back to Gm. They didn't fix it correctly. Went the cheapo route. evaporator needs full scrub down, they avoided that because i am sure its way involved and behind the dash. My friend has a 2014 lacrosse , same deal, sour smelling a/c and fought with the dealer on getting it fixed correctly. My 19 year old jeep smells better. Have had multiple problems with rotors wearing weird. Rubbing etc.... intake and exhaust solenoids out 2 times all before 60k. Front axle warped needed replacing. Fog light fell out , various rattles. I would not buy another. Seems like quality has slipped in the parts , this stuff should last longer. This thing is literally in the once a month. Trading it as soon as it comes back guess what its in shop again. Engine light on wow !! Timing chain gone at 80K - 960.00 repair !!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fast, Fun and Luxurious
Purchased our first 2013 Regal Turbo Premium I in August of 2015. Black on black was beautiful inside and out. My son got in a wreck, totaled the car at 67.000 miles, but not a scratch on him. Side curtain airbags worked perfectly. We went out and bought another 2013 Turbo Premium I in Graphite Blue Metallic with a light cocoa dune interior. My wife and I love this car (both of them). I travel for work and have opportunity to drive many other vehicles as rentals (Altima, Challenger, Mustang, Optima, Camry, Accord, and others) but this is still my favorite. Great performance, comfort, and style. In the first Regal I achieved as high as 36 mpg over a 50 mile stretch (by onbrd comp). Average highway fuel economy at 70 mph is about 29 mpg. Around town is about 19 mpg, and mixed driving is about 23 or 24. Even after owning for well over a year the performance is exhilarating. 2019 update-The blue Regal is still running awesome with zero maintenance issues. It was a CPO vehicle, and everything has been great. There were two or three issues that GM fixed for us free of charge. (Ext door lock release buttons on door, heated steering wheel, radio reflash). Small issues, yet note worthy if buying without CPO. We still love this car. If you need the fastest car on the road, look elsewhere. If you want a car that performs better than the average, is fun and comfortable, this is it! Fast and fun, without the foreign car maintenance fees. This car is awesome! We've owned a 2013 Buick Regal for 4 years now. My son totaled the first one, so we bought another used Regal. Still love this car. All problems were minor and resolved quickly at dealer (radio needed reprogramming, and heated steering wheel didn't work). Still impressed with the power to weight ratio for this car. Sexy, powerful, and fun. It's not the fastest car on the road, and it shouldn't be. I would purchase again. Great value for the dollar. We've owned this car since 2016, and still love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 2013 Buick Regal Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner