Used 1993 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Regal
4.6
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

*387k miles and still running perfect

iamnatman, 03/05/2012
Gran Sport 4dr Sedan
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

My regal is currently at 287k miles, and closing in on 300k fast. This is hands down the most reliable car our family has owned. Repairs over the last 14 years: Alternator x2 Fuel pump Rear struts Brake pads/front rotors Transmission cooler lines x2 Rear motor mount Turn signal switch And that's basically it, minus routine oil changes and minor tune ups. All repairs well under $250 and most done by me to save. The engine is perfect for this car. It's very quiet when you want it, and makes a pretty awesome growl when you drop the pedal. I've been 90 mph down the interstate and held a perfect straight line with plenty of power still on tap. EDIT: 8-8-16 Yes I still have this car, and I still love it. It just ticked over to 378k miles, and I wrote my original review when it was at 278k. My plan is to update this review every 100k miles. I'm still on the original engine and transmission, neither of which have been rebuilt. I've had some repairs over the years, but nothing uncommon and bank breaking. I've not had a single break down in the past 100k miles. That's pretty darn good if you ask me. Don't let the dull "granny car" look get to you. These regals are unreal, and it baffles me how cheap you can get them for. The 3.8 engine is a beast, and if you find one, you won't be disappointed. I'll update when I get to the next 100k. :)

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Regal Gran Sport

Mr. Buick, 04/23/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 93 Regal is a good reliable vehicle, though these days the gas mileage is a problem. Spending an hour to 2 on the highway used a half a tank of gas. Its very comfortable with plenty of space for people and cargo. Headlights are too dim (though that may be due to age). No major complaints, and this car will run forever. Though my windows have gone off- track multiple times even after getting them replaced; they don't seem to be quality windows. I would advise people to find a newer car these days as the 93 Regal is 16 years old now.

Regal a good car for me

DrOliviaThomas, 03/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been a very good car. Only draw back has been the brakes have had to be replaced several times due to design issues.

Good Family Car

hkerwien, 12/30/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Virtually maintenance free. Brakes were the biggest issue to maintain. Not a sports car but otherwise a good ride, good fuel economy (27 mpg), good handling in all weather, lots of room and not very expensive in the first place.

It's a Beast

BrandNew, 01/22/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought from the dealer, Carfax reported only one owner - A little old lady. !993 with no rust new tires and 72,000 miles. The suspension is amazingly smooth. I personally like the way it floats. The new cars don't even come close to the comfort of the Regal. At first the dash was weird, but controls have a nice lay-out. Performance with the 3.8 liter V6 is excellent. It will leave black marks down the road. Interstate driving is a breeze and power is there when you need it. The transmission is just as smooth as the right. Overall its a boat, but still a blast to drive.

Research Similar Vehicles