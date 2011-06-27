  1. Home
Used 1990 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Regal
4.2
5 reviews
3.1 is a great engine

CADDman, 02/24/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This was one of the best cars I've ever owned. It had a really cool interior and dash and was very reliable. Never touched anything for 100k miles, and thaey were minor.

My Regal

Regal215, 04/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The best feature of my 1990 buick regal limited is the interior design. I'm a tall driver (6'3"), and this car was designed with drivers like myself in mind. The rear seat has been shortened to provide extended legroom for rear passengers (unlike the cougar or thunderbird). Comfort is the word to describe the feeling of driving this car.

Buick Regal Limited "Roadster"

RocketCityRam, 10/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Even though I'm over 6'1", I find the car plenty roomy and there's a lot of room in the back as well. The fuel usage is good, the accessories are incredible for a car of this class and year. It's so much fun to drive. The ride is good. My car has 109K and I just put new rear struts on it. Boy what a difference. I can't wait to do the front.

Good car

buick03, 12/05/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i bought the car with 162,000 miles. Ran great the whole time,only had a tune up done. I traded it to my father which is extremely rough on cars and it ran 15000 miles with his abuse. Later on he ran it out of transmission fluid and burnt the transmission up...but it still drove..trans needed a rebuild at 178,000..due to no transmission fliud

Love my Ride! 4old school.!

Leah Anderson, 05/23/2016
Custom 2dr Coupe
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

the car handles good in turns it accelerates with power even though my car is 26 yrs old..a classic,lol! I am a single mother of 1 18 yr old daughter and it hasn't failed us yet! Transmission is still good .Tires are a great size for a smooth ride.The space for your legs is big so its very comfortable.it has been well maintained buy previous owner,it was from Oregon and little rust. So it has held up great ,now it is an AZ car and we have good AC. .keeps us cool in 130 dg..! The car is good for hwy mls like 26-30 mls per hr.! v6.(3.1) engine cruise control works good. brake are good no aps but it holds the car back with no problems.I would recommend it to my friends or anyone wanting a great smooth dependable ride.I put in modern AC, and some moter mounts one front shock,other than regular oil changes.its just the way I bought it 1 yr ago. Thanks Leah!

