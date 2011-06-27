Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
Greatest car I've ever driven!
I have driven a series of cars, but none can compare to the Park Avenue. THis car is comfortable, efficient, and most importantly comfortable. I think that's enough to be said, it is reliable, but just like any car, it has one or two flaws... But overall, if you're looking for a luxury car, this is it.
Very reliable Buick
This car is the best I have ever owned in my 40 years of driving. My husband, now deceased said it was my car because I liked it so much. It is beautiful and I get many compliments about it. I have kept it it good condition and have followed the Buick program for annual maintence procedures. Such as 60,000 mile check-up procedures. I most like the bench front seat which most vehicles do not have. We found it gives very good milage for this size and make auto, 25-28 miles per gal.with conservative driving practices on highway driving.
Performance and comfort
We have driven this car to Mathais WVA several times and to Myrtle beach three times and were delighted with performance and fuel economy. We got 28 mpg to and 29 from Myrtle Beach. That was driving at or slightly above the posted speed limits and short trips while there.
Decent not perfect
Overall we've enjoyed this car. 7 years now and still going. Had to replace 2 of the 3 spark modules (these replaced distributors in the mid 90's) A timing belt-no engine damage though. Plastic cooling system part got leak. No major engine work. Annoyances- rust at the bottom of the doors, gas gauge kept falling past stop peg and finally broke. Ashtray got sticky and broke in open position. Power door locks on drivers side broke. Engine developed a moderate oil leak aroung 100K. Lots of power for a big car with a V-6. 4 adults are confortable. I am a very large man so it is tight to sit 3 in the front, but can be done. Flow through door from trunk has been handy though I don't ski.
1998 Ultra
This is fine and fun to drive big car. four sets of clubs in the trunk and upper 20s on the highway.
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore