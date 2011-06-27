2019 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

autostop and intellilink need serious review jimc , 03/30/2019 Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Some things about this years model much worse than 2012 model I had. Shifting, when coming to a stop, car feels like it upshifts as you slow down so you feel a sudden increase in rolling speed as you try to come to a stop. (As if you shifted to neutral while trying to stop.) Must make more forceful routine stops. Parking light comes on randomly when shifting to park. Entertainment system, ipod cuts out randomly, so far on every trip in car, (never occurred on 2012 lacrosse) Navigation system, please correct the logic of the controls when you are trying to add a contact and give it a name like a friends house when you don't always remember their address. Present layout is enter full address and save, exit system, relocate the address and edit it so you can give it a name. Why can't you name the contact at same time you enter it. Spent 15 minutes at dealer with infotainment expert as he fumbled to figure it out. Inability to disable autostop. No problem for red lights, great idea.Terrible in heavy traffic. Please tell me what GM used for start stop cycles/day for starter when this decision was made. Ride comfort is very good and cabin is quiet. I'm sure some of these things I'll adjust to, just shouldn't have to. Don't overtech the cars or you'll end up with a Boeing 737-800 MAX!! Not all technology is good technology and change for the sake of change should never be confused with improvement!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most Improved Player Kevin S. , 03/11/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the second LaCrosse the family has purchased. The first was a 2013. Each car is as comparably equipped as could be. The new one is a much better car. The tech features have obviously improved between now and 2013. The back up camera with the guide that twists and turns as the wheel does, for example. The adaptive cruise is a cool feature. The posted speed limit indicator is helpful. The lane centering feature I'm not so sure about. It makes adjustments, but very slowly. I think you could easily drift into an on coming lane if you fell asleep. The smart seat feature is a little scary sometimes, but it is definitely helpful. The seat vibrates if the cameras detect a possible collision, thankfully I've only noticed this at slow speeds, parking lots, backing out of the garage, etc. The interior layout is better, and has better materials and touch points. The direct shifter takes a little getting used to, but it works well. In the older one I always felt like the car was floating through the corners, not really connected to the road. And that one had the Hi-Per Strut front suspension too. The new one is much more composed in corners, while still being compliant over bumps and imperfections on the road. We've only had the car a little over a month. But all is good so far! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most wonderful car! John Watson , 06/27/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Buick LaCrosse is a very luxurious car with all comforts you would find in an expensive car. You feel pampered owning, driving, and experiencing this car. It is so sad that the trend is toward SUVs which will end the production of such beautiful and comfortable cars such as the LaCrosse. Old folks like us (65) like comfortable sedans. I have friends who are doing all they can to keep their Buick Park Avenues on the road because of the beauty, comfort, and drive. My 2019 Premium LaCrosse is the replacement for them! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buick’s best ever sedan Fred , 02/18/2019 Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful This is a truly outstanding vehicle! The ride is quiet and luxurious yet responsive and fun. I had a 2013 Lacrosse and when I heard GM was discontinuing the Lacrosse I had to have the last of the series. I went all out and got The Avenir; I am extatic with the car. The features are awesome. The road visibility is improved over previous models. The V6/310 hp engine is a big jump over the 2013 which had the V6/217 hp. Couple that with 200 lbs lower curb weight and a 9 speed electronic transmission and the car is lively. The adaptive suspension makes for outstanding comfort on any road surface. The traditional quiet ride of the Buick makes it a solid luxury sedan. The interior is spacious! Plenty of room in the front or back seats and the trunk space is awesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse