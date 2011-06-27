Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

may luck be on your side steve , 08/20/2018 Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful there is no spare tire if you want one be ready to shell out over 500.00 dollars more. front of car sits very very low you must be aware of entering ramps,driveways,parking lots and cement barriers in parking lots,also when snow is built up in middle of street like in the city car will not make it without bottoming out. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Happiness is starting to set in mr-prl , 04/23/2019 Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Update 1/5/2020: I'm up to 23k now and after the shorting wire harness issue was resolved i'm a much happier LaCrosse Driver now. Car consistently gets 38-40 mpg on my commute to work. I sometimes start to feel this car getting a little noisy, but then i drive a Honda or Toyota and realize once again how quiet this car is. I will continue to update as i plan on putting 200k over on this over the next few years. Just recently purchased my 2018 Buick Lacrosse with 6k miles. Issue # 1 is the USB ports do not work nor does the Wireless Charger. Issued # 2, my car has recently developed a very loud very annoying whining sound coming from the Engine / Transmission. This reminds me of previous day fords when the power steering fluid gets low. Off to dealer tomorrow. Very very disappointed as of this writing as i purchased the car to get to and from work not the dealership for repairs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Makes Me Feel Good Jack , 11/03/2018 Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the fourth Buick that we have owned and so far it meets or exceeds our expectations. The ride is only surpassed by the 2004 Park Ave. that we put well over 200,000 miles on. Still getting use to all the features that we as seniors need to work at to understand how they work! Love the feel of the way it handles and the gas millage. Have only been on one road trip so far and was very happy with everything. Love the way the head lights follow the road when you go around corners and the back-up camera is a must. Also getting use to the E-assist and the way it shuts down and restarts by itself. Overall very happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What a deal! Janet , 02/28/2019 Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought my 2018 two weeks ago. I was considering the new Nissan Altima or the Kia Optima based on reviews. Stopped in the Buick dealership on a whim and they made me a deal I could not refuse. The dealership's manager had driven the car for a while and put 4,000 miles on it, so they discounted the sticker price by $10k. My 2018 came with upgraded V6 engine, which has lots of 'giddy-up'. I love the interior look; classy but not pretentious. The cargo space is plenty for me and my hubby. Speaking of my husband; he is 6'4 and 300 lbs. He gets in and out of the Lacrosse with ease - which says a lot! He has plenty of head and leg room due to both front seats having power adjustments that can set for instant recall. If you download the "Android Auto" app on your smartphone and then connect to the USB port then you do not need a navigation system, or even SIRIUS. The infotainment system in the Lacrosse uses your phone's google maps, and all other bluetooth apps, including Pandora, etc. right there on the dash screen! (why pay for an upgraded infotainment system?) We didn't even have a Buick on our radar while car shopping, but we are very happy that we decided to pull into the dealer's lot! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value