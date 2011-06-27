Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

buick lacrosse offers great value dlf8 , 03/26/2013 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 56 of 56 people found this review helpful I bought a 2013 Lacrosse in August and have been very pleased. It came with the E-Assist, 4 cylinder and usually get 20 to 21 miles per gallon in town and 38 to 40 miles per gallon on the road. It has plenty of power and the hybrid gives you a boost in horsepower when needed. I am 6 ft 3 and have plenty of room in the front and also as a passenger in the back seat. The automobile is very quite and solidly built. I bought the model with leather interior, heads up display, heated seats, and the warning system on the mirrors that let you know if a car is in your "blind spot". This is a quality automobile and Buick has done an excellent job. Would definitely buy this automobile again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LaCross 2013 Excellent car. M Francis , 06/29/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Excellent condition runs outstanding Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wear sunglasses not bad , 08/26/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My son bought this car for my wife as a gift. Car looks great from outside and interior styling is beautiful BUT Front view, the two forward posts create a very bad blind spot that makes it difficult to see sides in front of you while turning. While Edmunds complains about the rear visibility, how can they not touch on the forward turning visibility. Next, I'm small stature 5'5 with all the seat adjustments I still cant get a comfortable seat position, as my knees are always too high. If this seat pivoted forward by a couple of degrees then perhaps it would help. No such problem ever on my Jap cars. Next. The audio and temp controls. These buttons are small , so fat finger OH OH is common and getting used to them will take a long while. Also the chrome bezel around the unit glares into your eyes and need to wear sunglasses especially when the sun is in the ten o'clock position. Finally put black electrical tape over it. Lastly. muffler exhausts under bumper not through it. This creates brown discolorations that needs to be cleaned weekly. It would behoove Buick to make their engineers drive Japanese cars for a while since their human factor knowledge seems to be lacking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Could Be Lethal LaCrosse BadBuickOwner , 10/24/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Transmission went out while driving. Towed to shop in Dickinson, Texas on a Friday evening. Called them the next Wed. and was told that they had pulled the transmission. Went there the next day and was told again they had pulled the transmission. Then, was told by someone else that they transmission had not been pulled and would be pulled the next day(Friday - a week after being towed in). Called them(they never call me) and found out that the "wave plate" 3rd & 5th gears were broken. Was told that this has been a problem with many of the GM transmissions. Wish I had known this before buying the 2016 La Crosse. The parts were "back ordered" and I am waiting. Got a "loaner" vehicle(a GMC SUV) which is being driven, but it is a "minimal" vehicle and I would not ever buy one of these. I am VERY DISAPPOIONTED in the quality of the Buick La Crosse and the RELIABILITY of this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value