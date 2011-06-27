  1. Home
Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.3
47 reviews
headlights turn off then on at will

ann6701, 08/29/2011
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I have a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, bought a few months old, with 6,000 miles on it. No problems except replaced the cabin air filter, & battery. It now has 23,000 miles on it. Then a month ago, the headlights started going off, then back on about 10 minutes later. How many have had that problem? I was told it was the BCM, a few hundred dollars. Any other ideas that have worked? This is scary!!!!

Better than I expected

jabutix, 12/05/2006
48 of 49 people found this review helpful

The LaCrosse CXL is a real winner. It is quiet and fun to drive on the freeway and good and responsive at city driving. It has a very smooth suspension and quiet ride. I recently travelled with friends and at the end of the trip everyone commented on how rested they felt.

Best car for the money

Dick Lee, 07/24/2006
36 of 37 people found this review helpful

This car is at the top of the heap as for as I'm concerned. Quiet the word here. Plenty of power from the proven 3.8 V6 engine. 28 mpg. Styling, comfort, roadhandling, all excellent. A ton of car for the money. $24k sticker and lots of GM incentives make this a spectacular investment. Finally GM has got it right with this one! A lot of thought to details went into this vehicle. Leasing is a very afordable option to owning this great car. We just love this vehicle of all the previous cars we have owned.

Quality car

jim wojciechowski, 06/25/2006
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

Much improved over Century, attractive interior, quiet ride and lots of convenient gadgets, fun to drive has all comforts and feel of larger car. Very solid, excellent finished product.

CXL

JR, 12/05/2009
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This has been one of the best vehicles I ever owned. I own a ES300 and we used this car more because of the comfort and the higher miles per gallon. The exterior is boring, but everything else about the car has been very good. Great power in the V6 and no mechanical problem over the two years I have owned the LaCrosse. I run about 30,000 miles a year and the car has 90,000 miles without any major problems, just change the oil, tranny fuel, gas up and go.

