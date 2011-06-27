2019 Buick Envision SUV Consumer Reviews
I came back to the Envision
I owned a 2017 but traded it in after it was involved in an accident. I purchased a Buick Encore to replace the Envision. While I really liked the Encore in many ways, I decided to trade for a 2019 Envision for the larger size and cargo capacity. I find the 2019 Envision superior to the 2017 I previously owned in terms of styling and technology. The envision has the classic Buick classic quiet ride and I find the Envision very easy to drive. My Envision has the 2.5 L engine, which meets my needs for driving and performance. For the cost of the vehicle and features, I find the Envision is very competitive with other mid size SUV/Crossovers.
Underrated and overlooked car
The Envision has a lot going for it. It is comfortable, has controls that are intuitive and easy to use, has sufficient power, quiet, smooth gearbox, plenty of space, and lots of useful tech (power liftgate, blindside assist, rear cross traffic alert, heated steering, remote start, to name a few). All trims come with at least HID headlamps, which makes night driving much better than with halogens. The external design is understated, but by no means unsightly. I can understand why this vehicle doesn’t stand out from the crowd. Edmunds criticism is that this vehicle is too pricey to be a normal SUV, but not luxury enough. For certain segment of buyers, it hits a sweet spot of not too pricey (or as luxurious) as Lexus and Audi, but much more put together than non-luxury SUVs. Unfortunately for Buick, I haven’t seen an Envision on the road where we live (other than us), and that is quite Ok with us. There are plenty of Encores and Enclaves, but don’t see many Envisions out there. If you want to go full luxury and has the budget for it, skip the Envision, but if you near-luxury with a fair price that falls in line with where they position this vehicle, it could be the right call for you. As a daily driver, this car does almost everything very well.
Loving it so far!
This is a beautiful vehicle inside and out. It is super quiet and has great road feel for an SUV. We drove a GMC Terrain as well and were quite surprised by how big a difference there was between these two vehicles. The Envision feels much more luxurious and has great features for the price. If you are thinking about a mid-size SUV do not overlook this Buick! The 2.5L 4-cylinder is slightly underpowered so if you can afford to step up to the Premium trim and acceleration is important to you, you should definitely consider spending the extra money. However, if acceleration isn't critical and you are mostly driving around town the Essence offers a very luxurious vehicle that handles well and gets good gas mileage. After 6 months and 9,000 miles, nothing has changed.
Very Surprised, purchased over CR-V and Tiguan
Firstly, we just bought this Envision and only have 500 miles on it so far, so I cannot comment on reliability, etc. We had been shopping for an SUV for a couple months and had struggled with the whole 2-row vs 3-row thing. We decided to get a larger 2-row because my wife will drive it every day and we only road-trip a couple times a year (something a 3-row would be best suited for). We were set to buy a VW Tiguan because of its size, power, etc. We visited our local Buick dealer just to see what they had to offer. We had not even considered the Envision, but when my wife drove the turbo 2.0, the decision became easy: she had to have it! We were blown away by the ride, smoothness, easy of steering, and the extremely quiet interior. We also drove one with the 2.5 4-cyl, but it didn't hold a candle to the turbo. I will say however, that I felt the 2.5 liter was on-par with VW's turbo 2.0. It made us realize that the VW and the Honda were weak. This thing has all kinds of power, but it comes at a price. We averaged 25 mpg (hand calculated) on a 400-mile road trip, with a conservative 71 mph average speed. Not terrible, but overall worse than others in this class. This will be my wife's daily-driver, so we'll see how it does in the city. I'm hopeful the mileage will improve after we get a few thousand miles on it. Cargo capacity is okay, but we travel lightly so we're good with it. We had just enough room for us, two small kids, 3 small suitcases, a box of toys, and miscellaneous bags of stuff. I recently rented a Nissan Murano for a road trip, and this Envision felt just as good, if not better. The only areas where the Murano was better was mpg and its slightly larger size. We got the Premium I trim, but even the lower trims are well-equipped with a power lift gate, heated seats, wheel, and more. The other makes only offer that stuff in high trim levels. Honda does not even offer two of her must-haves in the CR-V: heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof. If you're shopping for a larger 2-row SUV, do not pass up on the Envision.
Don't overlook this car!
I was all set to buy a Volkswagen Tiguan or Honda CRV. The Envision was not even a consideration. Hubby is a GMC guy so we stopped in a dealer. He told them we wanted to see maybe the Envision and a Terrain. I was "meh" at best. But then I got in the Envision and was so happy. First I drove the FWD Essence it was nice but didn't have the sunroof. So they showed me the AWD Premium turbo and it was all over. I'm short and The visibility good for me, the power seats are amazing for this also. The outside is understated which I actually like but I don't think it photographs well. So definitely see it in person. The inside is totally glorious. So quiet and comfortable. Luxurious without being obnoxious. It is a powerful ride when I need it, too. The way the engine kicks back on in traffic is completely smooth, I don't even notice. Whereas the Tiguan was jerky and started harder. I usually only drive to get where I have to go. But now I'm finding excuses to go drive anywhere. Gas mileage is better than I expected. Anyway, it's the perfect size for my needs. I am not comfortable driving behemoth vehicles. This is roomy but great for city driving & lugging two kids in car seats. I'm beyond thrilled & so glad hubby took me to look at it. I don't think I'll ever be able to have another plain car.
