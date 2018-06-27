2019 Buick Envision SUV
What’s new
- More powerful 2.0-liter engine
- New nine-speed automatic is available
- Restyled front and rear fascias
- Part of the first Envision generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- The cabin is quiet at highway speeds
- Comfortable seats and ride
- Four USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are standard
- Turbo engine's disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Too pricey to be a "normal" SUV, not nice enough to be a luxury car
- Forward and rear views are compromised by thick pillars
- Not much fun to drive
Which Envision does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
If you're in the market for a small luxury SUV, the 2019 Buick Envision certainly deserves a look. With a newly restyled front end and new taillights, it comes with a generous number of features for the price and has an attractive interior trimmed in high-quality materials. It fits in between the much smaller Encore and the larger three-row Enclave in Buick's lineup. As such, it's pretty easy to maneuver around town but still has a decent amount of interior and cargo space.
We recommend opting for the Envision's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and nine-speed automatic because we think it's more competitive with other vehicles in this segment. With this powertrain, the Envision is similarly priced to luxury crossovers such as the Lincoln MKC and the Volvo XC60 but still less than what you'll likely pay for a Range Rover Evoque or BMW X3. While there's nothing truly special about the Envision to make it stand out in this class, it checks many of the luxury SUV boxes.
2019 Buick Envision models
The 2019 Buick Envision is a midsize crossover SUV with seating for five. Five trim levels are offered, starting with the base (1SV) Envision trim. It is only available in front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 295 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic.
Standard features for the base Envision trim include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate with adjustable opening heights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard tech features include OnStar communications (with 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two are charge-only), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Preferred trim is essentially the same but is eligible for more options. The Essence trim adds three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated outboard rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Premium trim gets you 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, a larger driver information display, a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 110-volt household power outlet, a forward collision alert system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.
At the top of the range, the Premium II trim adds automatic high beams, wireless charging, an automated parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, an extendable thigh support for the driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. This trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that includes adaptive cruise control, a top-down parking camera system, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include side assist steps, a roof rack and a cargo cover.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Overall Driving comment: The Envision takes a different tack from sportier rivals. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and nine-speed automatic deliver smooth torque rather than sharp speed. And while it's stable enough in turns, the Envision is primarily tuned for comfort rather than handling precision. Its steering is fine around town and on the freeway, but it feels sluggish and inaccurate on twistier roads.
The Envision's performance shortcomings are highlighted by rivals who offer similar levels of comfort and refinement but provide better feel and responses from both the steering and the transmission. This segment is very competitive, and average is often not enough.
Comfort8.0
A smooth and composed ride quality, nicely padded seats all around, three-zone climate control, and an impressively quiet cabin are the highlights. But if comfort is a top priority, you'll like the way the Envision manages to feel serene over most surfaces and at most speeds. That's an enviable trait to possess, especially if you spend a lot of time on the highway, where the Envision is very nearly best in class.
The cabin is isolated quite nicely from all noise sources. The engine is muted, traffic noise is kept out, tire noise is surprisingly hushed, and even road noise over bumps sounds slightly distant. This isolation does mean that in some situations wind noise is more noticeable, but it's not pronounced.
Interior7.0
Other manufacturers are putting maximum effort into creating better SUV interiors, which makes the Envision's cabin fall even further below expectations at this price point. Outward visibility can be limited, too, due to thick roof pillars that create blind spots in both the front and rear.
But get past the lackluster looks and you'll find an interior that's functional and generally easy to live with. The driving position is somewhat odd, and the button placement can seem random. The only other deal-breaker, aside from the somewhat poor visibility, might be the limited headroom for taller shoppers, though space is pretty abundant otherwise.
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Envision.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I owned a 2017 but traded it in after it was involved in an accident. I purchased a Buick Encore to replace the Envision. While I really liked the Encore in many ways, I decided to trade for a 2019 Envision for the larger size and cargo capacity. I find the 2019 Envision superior to the 2017 I previously owned in terms of styling and technology. The envision has the classic Buick classic quiet ride and I find the Envision very easy to drive. My Envision has the 2.5 L engine, which meets my needs for driving and performance. For the cost of the vehicle and features, I find the Envision is very competitive with other mid size SUV/Crossovers.
The Envision has a lot going for it. It is comfortable, has controls that are intuitive and easy to use, has sufficient power, quiet, smooth gearbox, plenty of space, and lots of useful tech (power liftgate, blindside assist, rear cross traffic alert, heated steering, remote start, to name a few). All trims come with at least HID headlamps, which makes night driving much better than with halogens. The external design is understated, but by no means unsightly. I can understand why this vehicle doesn’t stand out from the crowd. Edmunds criticism is that this vehicle is too pricey to be a normal SUV, but not luxury enough. For certain segment of buyers, it hits a sweet spot of not too pricey (or as luxurious) as Lexus and Audi, but much more put together than non-luxury SUVs. Unfortunately for Buick, I haven’t seen an Envision on the road where we live (other than us), and that is quite Ok with us. There are plenty of Encores and Enclaves, but don’t see many Envisions out there. If you want to go full luxury and has the budget for it, skip the Envision, but if you near-luxury with a fair price that falls in line with where they position this vehicle, it could be the right call for you. As a daily driver, this car does almost everything very well.
This is a beautiful vehicle inside and out. It is super quiet and has great road feel for an SUV. We drove a GMC Terrain as well and were quite surprised by how big a difference there was between these two vehicles. The Envision feels much more luxurious and has great features for the price. If you are thinking about a mid-size SUV do not overlook this Buick! The 2.5L 4-cylinder is slightly underpowered so if you can afford to step up to the Premium trim and acceleration is important to you, you should definitely consider spending the extra money. However, if acceleration isn't critical and you are mostly driving around town the Essence offers a very luxurious vehicle that handles well and gets good gas mileage. After 6 months and 9,000 miles, nothing has changed.
Firstly, we just bought this Envision and only have 500 miles on it so far, so I cannot comment on reliability, etc. We had been shopping for an SUV for a couple months and had struggled with the whole 2-row vs 3-row thing. We decided to get a larger 2-row because my wife will drive it every day and we only road-trip a couple times a year (something a 3-row would be best suited for). We were set to buy a VW Tiguan because of its size, power, etc. We visited our local Buick dealer just to see what they had to offer. We had not even considered the Envision, but when my wife drove the turbo 2.0, the decision became easy: she had to have it! We were blown away by the ride, smoothness, easy of steering, and the extremely quiet interior. We also drove one with the 2.5 4-cyl, but it didn't hold a candle to the turbo. I will say however, that I felt the 2.5 liter was on-par with VW's turbo 2.0. It made us realize that the VW and the Honda were weak. This thing has all kinds of power, but it comes at a price. We averaged 25 mpg (hand calculated) on a 400-mile road trip, with a conservative 71 mph average speed. Not terrible, but overall worse than others in this class. This will be my wife's daily-driver, so we'll see how it does in the city. I'm hopeful the mileage will improve after we get a few thousand miles on it. Cargo capacity is okay, but we travel lightly so we're good with it. We had just enough room for us, two small kids, 3 small suitcases, a box of toys, and miscellaneous bags of stuff. I recently rented a Nissan Murano for a road trip, and this Envision felt just as good, if not better. The only areas where the Murano was better was mpg and its slightly larger size. We got the Premium I trim, but even the lower trims are well-equipped with a power lift gate, heated seats, wheel, and more. The other makes only offer that stuff in high trim levels. Honda does not even offer two of her must-haves in the CR-V: heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof. If you're shopping for a larger 2-row SUV, do not pass up on the Envision.
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,800
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,550
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,500
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$40,700
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Envision safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat on the left or right side to alert the driver of a possible hazard.
- Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Alerts the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spots or if one is approaching from the sides while backing up.
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Reminds the passengers to check the rear seat for children and valuables before exiting.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Envision vs. the competition
Buick Envision vs. Lincoln MKC
In terms of style, the Lincoln MKC certainly looks the part of an entry-level luxury crossover. And on the comfort front, the MKC delivers a supple ride from its optional adaptive suspension. But it lags behind the competition in driver assistance offerings and engine performance. Still, for life in a suburban environment, the MKC is worth a look.
Buick Envision vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 drips with Swedish flair, both inside and out. But there's more to the XC60 than just style. It's also packed with technology and Volvo's legendary safety features. Marks against the XC60 come from higher interior noise levels and a smallish cargo capacity. It can also get more expensive than the Buick in its higher trim levels.
Buick Envision vs. Acura RDX
Completely redesigned for 2019, the RDX is thoroughly modern inside and out. Slightly larger and more comfortable than the previous generation, the RDX comes standard with Acura's suite of driver assistance technologies. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the RDX can be quite the performer, too. But its styling might not appeal to buyers who want something more subdued, and its multitude of tech features could be a little imposing to unfamiliar buyers.
