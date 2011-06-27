Used 2014 Buick Encore SUV Consumer Reviews

Excellent car, pass on the navigation blindqu2285 , 05/28/2014 Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We are pleased with everything except the navigation. Worst GPS routing I have ever used. Hard to use as it is voice only and some names not recognized, also GM wants $140 to update map every year. Our TOM TOM comes with free lifetime map updates for less than one GM update -- and it is easier to use. The vehicle is exce;;ent for what we do, lots of long distance driving, a bit small on the inside but perfect for two. We will not use it for anything other than finding an address in town -- if it even can find the address. Do not waste your money on the navigation system. Spend $100 on a portable instead of $800 for the car system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Buick Encore SUV seanesther , 06/08/2014 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful 2014 Buick Encore White perl. About $32,000 before tax for full fully loaded premium AWD 2014 incluing cargo net, organiser, cargo floor, floor mats etc. I have driven it from Seattle to Los Angeles for a week mostly west coast 1 and 101 hwy. Here is what I felt after driving over 1400 miles. 1. Very comfy riding experience, also thx to the noise reduction technology. Stylish exterior and cute design good for 20s 30s female driver. 2. Despite of small suv size, it is roomy inside for 4 ppl. Cargo space is little tight though. 3. No problem merging hwy; however, no confident following another suv up on the mountain hills. I felt little embarrassing.

Dissatisfied with Encore, GM, and the Dealer! dissatisfied32 , 09/03/2014 Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful We purchased our Encore brand new. After an initial "honeymoon period", we started having reliability issues. The car has now been repaired three times for suspension noise. It has gotten so bad that the Dealer & GM proposed a "Trade Assist" as they suggested we get rid of the car. Unfortunately the assistance wasn't much. We are very dissatisfied - we have spend endless time on the phone with GM and at the Dealer. I would highly recommend you consider another manufacturer!

literally a vehicle sent from heaven wunderman , 11/29/2014 81 of 85 people found this review helpful I purchased my Encore in May, 2014. I wanted a reliable car that would get good gas mileage and satisfactory performance. What I did not pay attention to was safety features but that has changed! I was driving this past Monday prior Thanksgiving and was driving near 70-mph at 10-pm when I fell completely asleep at the wheel. I rifled off the highway here north of Cincinnati and drove head on into a guard rail. I woke up to incredible jerking and twisting due to the collision which ripped guard rail posts, one-after-another, throwing me in a roller coaster ride. The car air bags erupted and the engine fell beneath me. I kicked open the passenger door and walked without harm!