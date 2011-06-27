Used 2012 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

Oh, how we loved you, until you let us down Kevin E. , 05/22/2018 Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful We were so happy to get our Buick Enclave 2 years ago. It rides very nice. It is quiet. The seats are comfortable. It is easy to drive. While on a trip out west, we noticed the engine feels underpowered with 4 people and luggage traveling through the Rocky Mountains. It struggled going up some hills. All was well though until we hit 68000 miles. It started with the engine shutting off while driving. The power steering went out when this happened making it very difficult to try and steer to get off the road. After this happened 3 times in 2 days, we took it to the dealership. The power steering pump needed replaced, the timing chain needed replaced, and a cam shaft was bad. This came to around $12000. Thank God we purchased an extended warranty when we bought it. It was all covered except for the deductible. After going through that, the vehicle then started making a strange noise whenever we would turn the wheel. The brake booster is also going out. At this point, we decided to trade it in on a new GMC Acadia. I strongly recommend if you buy a used one to purchase an extended warranty. They are known for having timing chain issues (which I did not know when I bought it). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sorry, Buick... one and done! G Tornatore , 04/19/2017 Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful Like the aesthetics and functionality of our 2012 Buick Enclave very much, however cannot recommend due to drivetrain major failures. Water pump failed at 75k miles. Engine and transmission failures at only 90k miles. 4 months ago (Jan. '17), had a fuel injector failure... GM service tech strongly suggested that all 6 by replaced at same time ($2400). OK,..happens. However, just diagnosed with a failing transmission (torque converter & transmission) in April '17. Cost to install a new transmission by GM... $5200. That's it,.. at only 90k miles on a 5 year old, well maintained vehicle...I'm out. No confidence in the Enclave reliability....shame. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first BUICK ENCLAVE mike , 10/23/2017 Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful IF you decide to buy one then make sure that you have it checked out completely before. you buy . Original owners almost never keep maintenance records . I bought one with 95000 miles on it and it needed a lot of work done because the first owner neglected to take care of the mechanical issues . The Lexus dealer in cool springs was supposed to do a 141 inspection on it according to their list sheet . I found too many things they overlooked and did not mention on the sheet. Tire where bald, front brakes down to the metal, rear brakes almost the same, brake, antifreeze, power steering, and transmission fluids never had been changed .... Front motor mount was leaking oil , engine missing at low speeds and needed plugs . Battery was 6 years old and not holding a charge very good .. After spending around 4000.00 to bring it up to speed I an now be safe to travel in it .. Gas mileage is about 18-20 in town and almost 24 on highway . I liked the vehicle because it's very comfortable . But the Lexus dealer of cool springs did not prepare it like their inspection said when they did it ... i would never buy from them again because of their dishonesty about the vehicle .. they do not care about their customers safety with any used car they sell.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Purchased a 2012 in 2017 with $85,000 miles on it jennsavage2@cox.net , 09/10/2017 Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 38 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle to replace a 2004 Navigator which was not needed to tow a boat we had sold. We have never owned a Buick product before so we thought we would give it a go. We fortunately had some factory warranty left on the vehicle when we purchased it and thankfully bought a 1 year extended warranty that covered major components. A few weeks after purchase we noticed a flutter in the engine, a hesitation. We took it in and found out that it needed an expensive part for the transmission and new struts...Our factory warranty covered the transmission part, and our extended warranty covered the struts. A few months after that we noticed that the RPM needed was jumping around when traveling at 45-50 mph...Took it to dealer and they said it is a known issue that happens when the temperatures are high (we live in AZ) but does effect the engine...so we would just have to deal with that. Then 8 months in, the AC went out and needed a manifold hose..our factory warranty had run out so our extended warranty covered it. We are VERY nervous about this vehicle once the extended warranty has expired because we really don't feel like we can trust it not to cost us a lot in repairs. I will probably trade out of it once the warranty is up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse