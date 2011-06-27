  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Z4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Exclusive Canyon Brown Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Hyper Orange Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,800
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Automatic High Beamsyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Run-Flat Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Length167.0 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Gross weight4178 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base98.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Exterior Colors
  • Valencia Orange
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Walnut Kansas, leather
  • Canberra Beige Extended, leather
  • Walnut Extended Kansas, leather
  • Coral Red Kansas Extended, leather
  • Black Extended Kansas, leather
  • Canberra Beige Kansas, leather
  • Coral Red Kansas, leather
  • Canyon Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Kansas, leather
  • Black/Orange w/Black/Orange Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Orange w/Black Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Extended Black/Orange w/Black Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Extended Black/Orange w/Black Orange Color World, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,800
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 90W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
