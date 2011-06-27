Used 2009 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dream, or Nightmare? Meffy , 07/07/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After my 08 Z4 was totaled by a teenager, I made the mistake of driving this car. This engine paired with the 7 speed transmission is the best drive-train I've ever driven, and that includes owning a Vette, Boxster, Jag XK, and my 08. My research showed an all-too-common complaint with the fuel pump failure and oil overheating. Knowing this, I still bought this car. I may regret it someday but unlike most modern muscle, this car gives you mega-power below 2K revs and keeps it through 5K with little or no turbo lag. Compare with the M3 which gives you almost nothing until you hit 4500 revs. The M3 may be the better track car, but I drive on the street. Nothing else can match this Z for daily use. Report Abuse

SO much fun!! BMW Addict , 01/26/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just purchased the re-designed Z4. I have owned three Z4's, kept trying to talk myself into liking the previous version, to no avail. The new Z4 is a winner. The interior is roomier both in length and width, which is great for my 6' frame. The 3.0 has plenty of power. The only options I got were auto and heated seats. The body is rigid but not abusive when driving. Easily a commuter car. The styling is flawless - be prepared for people staring at you. If you can find an '09, grab it, BMW is giving a $5000 cash rebate if you finance. Mine had a sticker of $49k and I got it for $39,300!! Can't' wait for summer! I turned in a Lexus IS250 Vert - Lexus = fun to RIDE in, BMW = fun to DRIVE!! Report Abuse

Great CPO purchase BrianNC , 12/16/2016 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a very nice choice for a 2-seat convertible. The ride with the hard-top up is very quiet. It is surprisingly comfortable and roomy for taller drivers. I find the throttle response a bit lagging in "normal" mode, but the "sport" mode is much better, making it quick and responsive. It feels very solid. No rattles. I have had mine for about 4.5 months. Got a very fair deal on it as a CPO BMW with warranty until 2019. It is a very good-looking car, especially in black, which matches the front windshield pillars. No problems at all with it so far. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome abec16 , 05/08/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Traded in my 08 Z4 for this new 2009 Z4. Left the dealership with my wife turned directly onto the interstate for our first ride. We looked at each other and said and said awesome. There are no comparisons to the ride of this vehicle, smooth and in control, you want to take this on a long trip. Vehicle equipped with the double clutch 7 speed transmission, you can't feel it change gears. Got the Ivory White interior, a great upgrade well worth the price. Had looked at the 650c and almost purchased one because of the ride of the old Z4 glad I waited, this new Z4 is a blast. For us older guys this car is easier to get in and out. The 300hp is going to be fun. I think we will like this for years. Report Abuse