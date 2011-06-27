Used 2009 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
Dream, or Nightmare?
After my 08 Z4 was totaled by a teenager, I made the mistake of driving this car. This engine paired with the 7 speed transmission is the best drive-train I've ever driven, and that includes owning a Vette, Boxster, Jag XK, and my 08. My research showed an all-too-common complaint with the fuel pump failure and oil overheating. Knowing this, I still bought this car. I may regret it someday but unlike most modern muscle, this car gives you mega-power below 2K revs and keeps it through 5K with little or no turbo lag. Compare with the M3 which gives you almost nothing until you hit 4500 revs. The M3 may be the better track car, but I drive on the street. Nothing else can match this Z for daily use.
SO much fun!!
Just purchased the re-designed Z4. I have owned three Z4's, kept trying to talk myself into liking the previous version, to no avail. The new Z4 is a winner. The interior is roomier both in length and width, which is great for my 6' frame. The 3.0 has plenty of power. The only options I got were auto and heated seats. The body is rigid but not abusive when driving. Easily a commuter car. The styling is flawless - be prepared for people staring at you. If you can find an '09, grab it, BMW is giving a $5000 cash rebate if you finance. Mine had a sticker of $49k and I got it for $39,300!! Can't' wait for summer! I turned in a Lexus IS250 Vert - Lexus = fun to RIDE in, BMW = fun to DRIVE!!
Great CPO purchase
This is a very nice choice for a 2-seat convertible. The ride with the hard-top up is very quiet. It is surprisingly comfortable and roomy for taller drivers. I find the throttle response a bit lagging in "normal" mode, but the "sport" mode is much better, making it quick and responsive. It feels very solid. No rattles. I have had mine for about 4.5 months. Got a very fair deal on it as a CPO BMW with warranty until 2019. It is a very good-looking car, especially in black, which matches the front windshield pillars. No problems at all with it so far.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome
Traded in my 08 Z4 for this new 2009 Z4. Left the dealership with my wife turned directly onto the interstate for our first ride. We looked at each other and said and said awesome. There are no comparisons to the ride of this vehicle, smooth and in control, you want to take this on a long trip. Vehicle equipped with the double clutch 7 speed transmission, you can't feel it change gears. Got the Ivory White interior, a great upgrade well worth the price. Had looked at the 650c and almost purchased one because of the ride of the old Z4 glad I waited, this new Z4 is a blast. For us older guys this car is easier to get in and out. The 300hp is going to be fun. I think we will like this for years.
Great Roadster
I have only owned this Z4 for two months and love every minute I have owned it. I had 2006 z4, the 2009 is a much nicer car,looks, ride, comfort handling it is awesome. Build quality is excellent. It is one of the sexiest roadsters ever built, I had a car collector friend of mine tell me that nothing large colection of exotics looks any better the new Z4. I chose white with black leather. 23 mpg city and 31 mpg on road trips. The most fun car I have owned including two porsche's.
Sponsored cars related to the Z4
Related Used 2009 BMW Z4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4