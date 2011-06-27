Used 2000 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Relatively Rare and FUN!
I've owned alot of cars including a Porsche 944, but this has to be my favorite! This little coupe gets a consistant 30 MPG and is a hoot to drive. It handles like a go cart in the twisties and has plenty of power. Unlike the convertible, you can actually pack a weekends worth of gear in the back- or a weeks worth of groceries if that's what you need...did I mention that it's FUN TO DRIVE?!?!
2000 BMW Z Coupe 2.8
How can you beat this car? What else are you going to drive some car you see on every corner. I've considered many others including Minis, Boxsters and M3s. I see them all the time and I'm so glad of my choice. I have people asking me about the car all the time. People wondering what it is and if I'd sell it. Yeah right! I've had over 40 cars, mostly that fall into the fun category. This easily is the coolest little car I I know of within $30K of what they can be had for.
Z3 Coupe (50k miles)
I've loved this car from the very beginning. It is powerful and fun yet a little more practical than the roadster. We are able to get a decent amount of stuff in the hatch. Handling is superb.
Sponsored cars related to the Z3
Related Used 2000 BMW Z3 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner