Used 2000 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I've owned alot of cars including a Porsche 944, but this has to be my favorite! This little coupe gets a consistant 30 MPG and is a hoot to drive. It handles like a go cart in the twisties and has plenty of power. Unlike the convertible, you can actually pack a weekends worth of gear in the back- or a weeks worth of groceries if that's what you need...did I mention that it's FUN TO DRIVE?!?!

Canyonlands , 10/18/2003

How can you beat this car? What else are you going to drive some car you see on every corner. I've considered many others including Minis, Boxsters and M3s. I see them all the time and I'm so glad of my choice. I have people asking me about the car all the time. People wondering what it is and if I'd sell it. Yeah right! I've had over 40 cars, mostly that fall into the fun category. This easily is the coolest little car I I know of within $30K of what they can be had for.