2020 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews

High quality finishes, incredible and intuitive interface, tight build, sports car handling with SUV ride height. 5L v8 turbo has power to spare and then some. Don’t even need Sport mode but wow! it’s fun when you turn it on.

CarsAreFun , 05/29/2020 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

You may want a-lot of power but you wont need it. And it burbles when you shift at the right moment. Has a-lot of space and the sleek look makes everything look 10 times better. You can gap people easily if you race and it keeps up with a M850 at first. Downside is its not the best for really long road trips for the driver.