Used 2017 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews

When I first saw an X6 on the road a few years ago, I loved the style and vowed to buy one someday. I finally bought one 8 months ago and I love it. Comfortable, great handling and pick up, space for everything. I feel special driving it.

DP custom , 03/21/2020 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am 79 years old and have purchased many different cars from just about every manufacturer..this one is the best of all. It is rear wheel drive only and great for Florida...fantastic automobile