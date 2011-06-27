Used 2017 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews
My dream SUV
Sharon Holman, 08/26/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
When I first saw an X6 on the road a few years ago, I loved the style and vowed to buy one someday. I finally bought one 8 months ago and I love it. Comfortable, great handling and pick up, space for everything. I feel special driving it.
Great car
DP custom, 03/21/2020
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I am 79 years old and have purchased many different cars from just about every manufacturer..this one is the best of all. It is rear wheel drive only and great for Florida...fantastic automobile
