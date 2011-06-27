Used 2014 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews
BMW X6 Disappointment
The vehicle pulls which makes the drive very stressful. You have to keep a firm grip with two hands on the steering wheel at all times....not a luxury drive. Bought brand new from Braman Motors in West Palm Beach, what a disappointment. Been thru several service advisors, vehicle in multiple times for pulling. Broken promises and lied to on what they touched on my vehicle - don't trust their paperwork, they don' t put everything on the paperwork. This is my 5th BMW and I've never been through anything like this, friends are leary after my experience and two refused to lease again when their leases were up. I strongly suggest you be very cautious, the luxury experience is not what it once was.
Amazing car
I've owned this car for 4 years, i absolutely love it. It handles like a dream, is extremely comfortable, and extremely quiet. It truly is 'the ultimate driving machine' I love driving and cornering in this car, it grips the road like a sports car - but the ride is very comfortable. The only issue i have, is the tires. They are great, but very expensive to replace. Still - that's a minor inconvenience, i would highly recommend this car to anyone.
