  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6
  4. Used 2014 BMW X6
  5. Used 2014 BMW X6 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 X6
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all X6s for sale
List Price Range
$26,000 - $26,950
Used X6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

BMW X6 Disappointment

Nancy, 12/27/2015
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 19 people found this review helpful

The vehicle pulls which makes the drive very stressful. You have to keep a firm grip with two hands on the steering wheel at all times....not a luxury drive. Bought brand new from Braman Motors in West Palm Beach, what a disappointment. Been thru several service advisors, vehicle in multiple times for pulling. Broken promises and lied to on what they touched on my vehicle - don't trust their paperwork, they don' t put everything on the paperwork. This is my 5th BMW and I've never been through anything like this, friends are leary after my experience and two refused to lease again when their leases were up. I strongly suggest you be very cautious, the luxury experience is not what it once was.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing car

gs, 07/26/2019
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for 4 years, i absolutely love it. It handles like a dream, is extremely comfortable, and extremely quiet. It truly is 'the ultimate driving machine' I love driving and cornering in this car, it grips the road like a sports car - but the ride is very comfortable. The only issue i have, is the tires. They are great, but very expensive to replace. Still - that's a minor inconvenience, i would highly recommend this car to anyone.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X6s for sale

Related Used 2014 BMW X6 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles